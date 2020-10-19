5 things to make you smile today

A cat who had been AWOL for eleven long years decided to return to his UK-based owners Keith and Su Bigland this week. Biscuit, who used to belong to Keith's Mum, vanished in 2017 and returned to his owners at a very special time, Keith told PA News "Biscuit was handed in just a few days after the third anniversary of my mother’s death, which makes you wonder if she’s watching over us.”
Cillian Read of Cork's The Bike Shed is determined to make Halloween as filled with fun and laughter as possible this year. In an effort to make the kids in his locality smile, he attached a cycling witch to the roof of his van. Look out for the Witch on wheels as she travels around Cork between now and Halloween.
Operating a click-and-collect service through Covid-19 restrictions, Carrickmacross in County Monaghan is home to the country’s first dedicated toy library, a non-profit, volunteer-led enterprise set up by local parents. Based at Carrickmacross Workhouse, the facility was set up with the aim of providing high-quality, age-appropriate toys for children aged 0-6.
We're THRILLED to send our PINK Tickets to our lucky first applicants. The perks of the job 🥰— Recruit Refugees Ireland (@IrelandRefugees) October 19, 2020
Donate https://t.co/DlcHgYlEHD @SanctuaryRunner @CorkCoS @IrishRefugeeCo @vlinierland @DorasIRL @IrelandRefugees @OpenDoorsToWork @AfricanGalway @WexfordLocalDev @masi_asylum @dyn_int pic.twitter.com/jXgeHxHlCj
Across the country Windows For Opportunity are raising funds to make sure that every college student living in Direct Provision has access to a laptop.
Dublin Zoo has live web cams at it's most popular enclosures, so you can keep an eye on the elephants, penguins and everyone who lives at the African Savannah.