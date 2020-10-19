5 things to make you smile today

Animal rescue

Keith, 53, and Su Bigland with his late mother's beloved pet cat, Biscuit, known as Bikkit, who has returned home after vanishing in 2017 after escaping from their home in March, Cambridgeshire.

A cat who had been AWOL for eleven long years decided to return to his UK-based owners Keith and Su Bigland this week. Biscuit, who used to belong to Keith's Mum, vanished in 2017 and returned to his owners at a very special time, Keith told PA News "Biscuit was handed in just a few days after the third anniversary of my mother’s death, which makes you wonder if she’s watching over us.”

Witches on wheels

Witch on wheels at The Bike Shed

Cillian Read of Cork's The Bike Shed is determined to make Halloween as filled with fun and laughter as possible this year. In an effort to make the kids in his locality smile, he attached a cycling witch to the roof of his van. Look out for the Witch on wheels as she travels around Cork between now and Halloween.

Toy library

Operating a click-and-collect service through Covid-19 restrictions, Carrickmacross in County Monaghan is home to the country’s first dedicated toy library, a non-profit, volunteer-led enterprise set up by local parents. Based at Carrickmacross Workhouse, the facility was set up with the aim of providing high-quality, age-appropriate toys for children aged 0-6.

Screen savers

Across the country Windows For Opportunity are raising funds to make sure that every college student living in Direct Provision has access to a laptop.

If all else fails... check out some cute animals

Lucy the Chimpanzee at Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has live web cams at it's most popular enclosures, so you can keep an eye on the elephants, penguins and everyone who lives at the African Savannah.