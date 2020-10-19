Shop Front: Jewellery for the times we find ourselves in at The Silver Loom 

When they dreamed up the idea for their business in January of this year, Cork-based couple Izabella Balikoti and Andrew O'Ciardubháin could never have predicted where the world would be ten months later.

The architect and fashion designer decided at the start of this year to pool their creative talent and turn their hand to jewellery designing. The Silver Loom, their jewellery studio has been up and running since July, succeeding despite the odds.

The jewellery is contemporary and inspired by everyday shapes around us. With a nod to Andrew’s architectural background, pieces like the Pina necklace and Scroll ring have a sculptural twist to their design.

Lockdown gave the couple the opportunity to focus on launching their products in the online sphere, says Izabella.

“After the initial fear, Lockdown became a very focused time,” she explains.

Without any distractions, we decided to double down and finish the collection, working hard every day hand-finishing the pieces.

"As the restrictions were starting to lift we brought together a small team and managed to photograph the collection for our website with Cork photographer Miki Barlock.”

Despite this precarious time for retailers, The Silver Loom has managed to secure a position at The Collective in Dublin’s Drury street, but the majority of their sales are coming through the couple’s online store.

The Silver Loom are currently working on their second collection, and while they are not sure if they’ll be able to share it with their customers in a live retail setting, they are upbeat about the future.

“We have so much passion for what we do and we are looking forward to interacting with the community of followers and customers that are starting to discover our work.”

Must Have

No crease earrings by The Sliver Loom. Picture: Miki Barlok

"Our most popular piece has been the No Crease earrings (€130). They drape down from the ear with a sense of movement which complements the curvature of the neck. They were fun to make and we're delighted at how people have responded to them."

The Ripple Ring. Picture: Rachel Loughrey

"We love the Ripple ring (€110), it's a really practical and comfortable piece that really grows on you, perfect for wearing everyday casually but also a strong piece to dress up with.