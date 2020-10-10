Samantha Barry: Your future should not be defined by your past

From dressing for Zoom to covering mask-ne to how to be a woman in today's world, ieStyle Live From The Couch was a night to remember - watch it back here! 
ieStyle Live From The Couch took place on October 10, but you can watch the whole event for free, here!

Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 08:10
Ciara McDonnell

Whether it was how to work from home and still find the motivation to dress well, or how to put makeup one when your skin is revolting against mask-wearing, ieStyle Live from the Couch was just the tonic we all needed this week. 

Cocktail in hand (thank you, Leslie, for your masterclass), it was a night to remember for almost 2,000 people who signed up to join us. 

The undisputed star of the show was Cork woman and Editor in Chief of Glamour magazine, Samantha Barry, who sat down with Sonya Lennon to talk about what it's like to be a woman at the top of her game. 

If you missed out, not to worry! You can catch the whole event here! Enjoy. 

