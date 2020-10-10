Language of love leads to a wedding for Lauana and Adam

Lauana Nogueira Terra and Adam Douglas met when Lauana moved to Cork from Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2017. Adam, from Bartlemy, was coordinating tour groups and outings for a language school in the city and the couple got to know one another when Lauana was a student there.

Lauana Nogueira Terra and Adam Douglas were married by Rev Ian Jonas.

They got engaged while sipping glasses of prosecco by the River Lee on a chilly evening in January 2019. “It was something we'd talked about a fair bit, so it came as no big surprise in the end!” said Adam.

They were married recently in St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Carrigrohane, Cork, in a ceremony led by Reverend Ian Jonas. “It was short and simple, but really beautiful,” said Lauana.

Pandemic restrictions meant altering original plans but the couple embraced it. “It was really fun and different getting ourselves ready and helping each other out. We'd originally planned to be in different locations, wearing different outfits, and with stylists for hair and make-up. It was quite improvised in the end, but provided a good deal of challenge and entertainment to look ok for the photos, much less the service!” said the bride.

Lauana Nogueira Terra and Adam Douglas at St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Carrigrohane, Cork

“It totally wasn't what we were expecting — to go from a big weekend event for a hundred or more, to an intimate ceremony for a dozen, but the weather and the service were how we'd always dreamed it."

Adam’s parents, Heather and John, were there in person while Lauana's father and mother, Luiz and Rosana, followed the ceremony via a webcam link which the church set up for the bride and groom.

The couple's friends, Fatma Ahmed and Keith Geoghegan, were their witnesses. “The four of us had a great time getting photos prior to the service. Viv, our church musician, kindly did both the music and prayers during the service,” said Lauana.

“We never imagined ourselves and our guests and those officiating all having to wear masks, as well as keeping an arm's length from each other, but made it something unique, both as a story and for the photos!”

Lauana Nogueira Terra and Adam Douglas.

The reception had been originally scheduled to take place in Actons Hotel in Kinsale but in these those plans were put on hold and the newlyweds now hope to host that celebration in the future. “We have deferred that to another time when we can have our friends and family from Brazil, as well as safely having everyone from Ireland as well!” said Lauana.

Lauana Nogueira Terra and Adam Douglas with their friends and witnesses, Fatma Ahmed and Keith Geoghegan.

The bride and groom will live in Ballincollig and their wedding-day photoshoot took in the local regional park there. Sheenagh Morley of Bismark Wedding Photography captured the big day on camera and House of Flowers (Ballincollig) took care of the floral arrangements.

The newlyweds’ honeymoon was a week’s driving holiday here in Ireland. “We got seven days of the best weather Ireland offers, and were blown away by Sligo and Donegal, in particular,” said Adam. Lauana runs her own handmade confectionery, event-planning, and design business, Lauana Designs, and Adam works in IT.

Pictures: Sheenagh Morley, Bismark Photography