World Teacher's Day: well-known faces celebrate their favourite teacher

Francis Brennan

"Father Henegan was my English teacher and he was great because he brought it alive. He understood Macbeth and he understood Hamlet and he explained it in a very modern way. As a result of my classes with him, I have a great love of English. I got my sense of discipline and a work ethic from my school career, of that I am positive."

Laura O'Mahony

"I knew that I wanted to go into the creative arts from second class and that’s down to my teacher Mrs Ann Horgan. She did everything through drama. So when she was teaching us long multiplication she would make us stand up and physically carry the one. She was an amazing teacher — I remember she did Cinderella through Irish with us and it was the first time that I realised that acting was a thing that you could do for a job."

Colonel Chris Hadfield

"I had a few teachers who really changed my perspective for the positive. When I went to the special school for a few years, they assigned us one teacher each for all subjects. My teacher was a lady from Estonia, Irene Wudelis. She was smart, well-read, curious, and tried to have me not just pass the test, but to teach me about life. She lived long enough to be able to see me succeed and become an astronaut and fly into space."

Norma Sheahan

"There are a number of teachers who come to mind when I think back on my school days. Maureen Prendergast from the Cork School of Music gave me individual drama lessons and she was tough but brilliant. Eileen Nolan who ran The Montfort’s was another teacher who was very inspiring to me along the way. There was a teacher called Mr Murphy at St Angela’s who taught us basketball and was a great guy. He was a very kind person."

Daithí O'Sé

"The teacher that influenced me most was Boscó Ó Conchúir. He taught a number of subjects and I had him for Irish and Religion. What I liked about him was how he treated everyone the same. I repeated my Leaving Cert and he saw me as in need of a bit of encouragement. He was the sort of teacher who kept an eye out for everyone."

Bernard O'Shea

"The teacher that influenced me the most? They all did, in fairness. But I would have to hand it to the guidance counsellor who pointed me in the direction of Cultural Studies in Dundalk though. Back then it was a quite an unusual subject and very few in Ireland went straight into the humanities. It changed my life — it was such a good call."

Elena Tice

"There are a number of teachers who stand out to me as incredible over the years, but I had one teacher called Cathy McKeen who was an ex Irish international hockey player. She also went to St Gerard’s. She was a hard woman, she took no messing, but she always used language with me like ‘you can’ and ‘you will’ and ‘you can do this’. I think because she was a tough operator too, I had so much respect for her."

Alison Spittle

"Mr Evans was a teacher who really helped me. I had a mini-breakdown when I was about 13. The school were incredible and really on board to help me from the outset. Mr Evans and another lady called Ms Doherty were half counsellors, half religious teachers and they went out of their way to help me. These people change lives, and often they don’t even know they do. I thought that every school was as good as mine, but it’s only now in adulthood I realise how lucky I was to have landed where I did."

Joanne McNally

"My sixth-class teacher was called Mrs Quinn, and she is the only teacher I remember really encouraging me. I loved creative writing and I don’t really remember getting to do much of that through secondary school, but in sixth class, we did loads of it. When you are a kid, your barometer of whether or not you are good or bad at something comes from what grown-ups tell you. So, I knew that I was bad at maths because my teachers would consistently tell me that I was bad at it. Mrs Quinn used to bring me up to the top of the class every week to read my story to the class. I remember thinking ‘she likes my writing!’ That led to me thinking that maybe this was something I could do for a living and from then on, I thought ok, I’ll be a writer."