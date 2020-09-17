One woman has already put up her Christmas decorations

The general rule of thumb for putting up the Christmas decorations is usually the first week of December but we all know someone who has the box out, ready and waiting as Halloween comes to a close.

This week one woman in Wales has already started the festivities at her home, three months early.

According to Tyla, Caroline Gabe decided to put her decorations up to cheer up her children who have been in lockdown with her since March.

The mum of three from Port Talbot in Wales, has been under strict quarantine with her kids Jack, 23, Harry, 12 and Theo, 5, as Theo suffers from severe asthma, brought on by a pneumonia battle last year.

It's beginning to look a lot like ... 2020.

Their home in Caewern is covered top to bottom in over 3,000 fairy lights, glitter snow, 8ft inflatable snowman, Santa and his reindeer.

The Gabe family also has a full-sized artificial tree with fake snow in their living room.

"The neighbours, they think I'm crackers,” she said.

"The majority of them love it. You get the odd car going past and you see them shaking their head, but I just laugh. It makes me want to put more up”

The family haven't been to as far as their nearest park since March.

"I thought 'bugger it' - I'm going to get the decorations up. The kids were smiling. People were coming up to the house and smiling. It has been lovely.

"It's ridiculous what we are all going through. It can get you down. I've been so anxious, but as soon as I put the decorations up, it just lifted my spirits.

"It's just a bit of normality, crazy normality mind, putting your decorations up in September."

What are you waiting for? Brown Thomas opened its Christmas shop on Grafton Street today.