Why older people are more than happy to live life to the full

They say that youth is wasted on the young. But what if the earlier years of our lives are not the best ones and, in fact, we should all be looking forward to getting older?

According to a new study from Home Instead Senior Care UK, a large percentage of people over the age of 65 are very content with the ‘endless supply of free time’, the ability to speak their mind without caring, the realisation that there is ‘more to life than work’, and, interestingly, the joy of ‘wearing clothes for comfort’.

Over 35% of the 2,000 people questioned said they loved not feeling tied down, while 31% enjoyed spending their money on themselves.

The poll also showed that nine out of ten people didn’t feel old and were ‘only as old as you feel’. And while they also felt less stressed, most also enjoyed daily exercise and learning new things.

Máirín Uí Mhurchú from Belmullet, Co Mayo, can relate to this research. The 75-year-old, who is married to Gerry and has nine children, says she is far more positive and confident than she was as a younger woman.

“I’m more confident now in lots of situations,” she says. “I believe that gaining knowledge, travelling, experience, learning from my mistakes, and meeting amazing people has given me this confidence. Of course, there are lots of situations which still make me nervous and I stress about new challenges, but I try not to let this hold me back from achieving what I set out to do.”

Máirín worked as a home economics teacher until she had her second child. After the birth of her fourth child, she and her husband opened a B&B. As her family grew and grandchildren began to arrive, she gained several extra qualifications, including a master's degree in rural development, Dioploma sa Ghaeilge, and various diplomas in different aspects of the hospitality and tourism trade.

Her most recent course was a WSET (Wine and Spirit Education Trust) diploma in wines and spirits which led Máirín to become a WSET wine educator and approved programme provider for the trust. She says her passion for learning and keeping busy has helped her to promote a positive attitude as the years have rolled by.

“I feel truly blessed because my husband is still alive — and at 82 years of age, he’s the breakfast chef, dresses the beds with me, looks after the laundry, and, indeed, irons the odd pillowcase if needs be,” she says.

“He is also a very good gardener. Also, while our children gave us the usual headaches and sleepless nights while we were rearing them, they bring us lots of happiness and we are bursting with pride at what they have all achieved in life so far.

I think (as you get older), what makes us happy is the basic comforts of life — food, warmth, comfortable house, enough money to live on, a close friend or two, and, best of all, good health because with this we have the ability to provide the other necessities.

“While some people are not so lucky, others (including ourselves) have lots of freedom, can go out without worrying about leaving home, have enough money, and the opportunity to travel is available to us whenever we wish.”

Neil Steedman, 73, is also living a positive life and says while he believes many people of his age are happier than when they were younger, he has had a positive attitude throughout his life.

“I haven’t seen the study, but common sense would tell you that the basic finding is probably correct as, by the age of 65, most people will have experienced enough to know what they like and don’t like, to have achieved whatever they set out to, and to have learnt how to avoid what they don’t like and how to cope with lack of achievement,” says the Wicklow man.

“However, there will be many, many exceptions to this. You only have to listen to millennials and post-millennials to find how so many of them have self-confidence and are happy. And, conversely, to look at over-65s in nursing homes, mental institutions, and prisons to find many who are not happy and contented, with some perhaps even fearful of life and the inevitable approaching death.

“But apart from having the usual growing-up uncertainties, my interest in Buddhism taught me that being happy is a positive decision that one can make every morning.

“And in contrast, if you permit the state of your mind to be determined by whatever thoughts, feelings, and emotions arise in response to either external or internal events, then you will be happy one moment and unhappy the next.”

Neil, who is married and has four children, says while mediation and hot chocolate have enhanced his later years, his secret to happiness lies in knowing the things that matter.

“The four important things in life are to realise that what we experience as ‘the real world’ is neither ultimately real nor all that exists in the universe,” says the writer.

Neil Steedman: 'It’s also important to realise that life is a rare and precious thing.' Picture: Garry O'Neill

“It’s also important to realise that life is a rare and precious thing; we should live it in a way which helps all sentient beings and to realise that death is certain and to prepare well for the inevitable.

“A traditional Tibetan saying often referred to by the Dalai Lama goes, ‘If you have a problem to which there is a solution, there is no need to worry. If you have a problem to which there is no solution, there is no point in worrying.'"

Psychotherapist Stella O’Malley says there are a number of reasons why older people feel more content. “Deadlines focus the mind and when we feel time is running out, we naturally begin to put our priorities in order,” she says.

“People over 65 have often readjusted their brains and no longer believe that delaying happiness is worth it, instead they focus on what will make them happy in the moment. It might sound counter-intuitive, but many older people have found that letting go of long-held ambitions and learning to accept their lot in life creates increased contentment.

“As when you are no longer determined to become a huge success in your chosen field, you are less concerned with delayed gratification and instead interested in the pleasures that today can offer.

Equally the power of experience can’t be underestimated. As we go through life, we learn what we need to do and what to avoid, so by the time we’re 65 we generally know what we should be doing at any given time and this provides a sense of confidence.

The Dublin-based expert says while it would be difficult to achieve the happy confidence of the older generation, we could all do with paying more attention to them. “I’m not sure that we can adopt the positive traits of older people, but what we can do is listen to them and appreciate how their experience can add value and richness to society,” she advises.

“Never before in history have we been so inclined to glory in the magic of youth and dismiss the wisdom of old age. This is a shallow approach which is often based on looks and branding rather than depth and intelligence.

“So it would be really helpful if we stopped colluding in the false premise that everything youthful is positive and everything involved in old age is negative. We would benefit more if we used language which appreciated the wisdom of old age instead of placing too much importance on the value of youth.”