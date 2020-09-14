Shop Front: Café Atrium on adapting its business during Covid-19

Simon and Jackie Higgs have owned and operated Café Atrium in the Mardyke Arena for the last 11 years.

After meeting and falling in love in New Zealand, the couple became enthralled by the country’s café culture, says Jackie.

“We loved the fact that communities came together in their locality to enjoy great coffee and food together."

The arrival of Covid-19 restrictions meant that the café closed for four full months during lockdown. It forced the couple to re-examine their entire business, says Jackie.

Coffee at Cafe Atrium

Like so many small businesses in the hospitality sector, Café Atrium has experienced a significant financial shock over the last six months and is now operating at a far lower turnover than this time last year.

As a result, the couple had to make the heartbreaking decision to reduce their staffing levels.

Today, their mission is to fight to retain the staff that remain with the café.

“We are pivoting,” says Jackie.

“One of the ways we have adapted to these changed circumstances has been to develop our website, which has a click-and-collect service, and this has been really well-received.”

Cafe Atrium

As owner-operators, Jackie and Simon say that one of the unexpected highs of lockdown was taking a break!

“Running a business seven days a week can take its toll,” Jackie points out.

“It took some time to get used to not working so much and spending more time together! We were delighted to have the chance to turn our attention to some much-needed DIY around the house, enjoying our garden, and just being together, really.”

