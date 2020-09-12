Wedding of the week: A nifty fifties-themed day for Marian and Conor in Co Kerry

Bride and groom, Marian Fitzgerald Daly and Conor Crowley, decided to turn back time by exchanging vows in a 1950s-themed celebration.

The Cork couple, who now divide their time between Cork and Caherciveen in County Kerry, were married recently in St Michael's Church in Waterville, Co Kerry, by Reverend Michael Cavanagh and dined afterwards in the Ring of Kerry Hotel in Caherciveen.

Bride Marian with her daughters Laura McSweeney and Erin Daly. Pictures: Christy Riordan

“We had a ’50s-style wedding as we were both born in 1954. I hope our wedding gives hope and inspiration to people during these difficult times we are living in,” said Marian.

The bride, now retired, and groom, an optician, first met 30 years ago when Marian went into Crowleys Opticians on the Grand Parade in Cork for new glasses.

“We struck up a friendship when I went in bi-annually for my eye check-up,” added the bride.

Marian with Laura McSweeney, Erin Daly, Isobel McSweeney, Daniel McSweeney and Aurelia Crowley. Pictures: Christy Riordan

They got engaged in September 2019 when Conor was attending an optical show in Paris and Kate was having dinner at her sister Kate Cotter's home. “I rang them and asked Marian's daughters and sister to ask them if I could marry her,” said Conor.

Conor’s son, also called Conor, was by his side as best man at their wedding while Marian’s daughter, Laura McSweeney, was matron of honour and her granddaughter, Isobel McSweeney, and grandson, Daniel McSweeney, and Conor’s granddaughter, Aurelia Crowley, were attendants.

Groom Conor Crowley. Pictures: Christy Riordan

Forty guests celebrated their wedding day with them and the wedding was streamed to Singapore, the US and Cork so relatives and friends there could join the celebration.

“After a very wet night which knocked one marquee to the ground, Conor rounded up the family men and within an hour the garden was transformed again. From then onwards the day was magical and went all too quickly,” said Marian.

Conor Crowley's son Conor was by his side as best man. Pictures: Christy Riordan

"We loved moving the celebration from the hotel to our garden, abiding by Covid-19 restrictions, where we had live music and danced and sang for the night. We hope to have a big party in Cork in the spring for all of those we couldn't invite due to Covid-19 restrictions."

The bride looked picture-perfect in a dress purchased in Vows, Blarney, and the groom was dapper in a suit sourced in Saville Menswear, Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork.

“For the 'something old' tradition, I merged my late mother Eileen Fitzgerald's wedding and engagement ring into one," said Marian.

Bride Marian Fitzgerald Daly. Pictures: Christy Riordan

A friend, Brendan O’Shea, was the bridal hairstylist and Marian’s makeup was by her niece, Sarah Cotter.

Maura’s Cottage Flowers created the floral arrangements and Christy Riordan, Caherciveen, captured the big day on camera.

The newlyweds stayed in Kerry for their honeymoon. They divide their time between Marian’s residence in Blackrock, Cork, and Conor’s house in Caherciveen.