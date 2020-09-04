Ask Audrey: A socially distanced orgy in Kinsale, would you like to come?

-
I rang my hippy friend there, OutSick Oonagh, and said, 'What have ye got against wearing a mask'? She said, 'Because we reckon the global elite wants to kill us all.' I said, 'Why'? She said, 'Because we smoked a load of gange and the paranoia would destroy ya.'
-
I asked the Posh Cousin if she could see a problem with this. She said, 'Not really, except that a decent Range Rover costs more than a house in Bishopstown.' #Awks
I asked 'My Conor' for his thoughts on a socially distanced orgy. He said, 'Who could pleasure a woman from two metres away'? I said, 'That guy Fernando, who works weekends in the pizza place'. (Myself and 'My Conor' are back in counselling.)
My friend is a solicitor; she likes to unwind after work by telling the truth. I said, 'Would the law support Jenni and ban manual workers from tennis clubs'? She said, 'Not a chance.' I said, 'In case it contravenes the Constitution'? She said, 'No, in case the judge ever needed a plumber.' #ItsComplicated
I rang my cousin in Kerry there (he changed his name by deed poll to 'Yerra, Who Told You That'?) I said, 'What are the chances of people drinking on the streets in Killarney this weekend'? He said, 'Zero.' I said, 'Why'? He said, 'They’re forecasting rain: We’ll all be inside in the pubs.' #WhatLockdown?