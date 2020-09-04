Ask Audrey: A socially distanced orgy in Kinsale, would you like to come?

GUTEN tag. I am living in Skibbereen now, for a few months. I forgot to bring a mask to the supermarket last week and the lady behind the till asked me to leave. I was mortified by my failure to take correct precautions during a pandemic in a West Cork town (there is a German word for this precise feeling), until this incredibly beautiful hippy stopped me on the street and said, 'Hey, dude, saw you striking a blow for the anti-mask revolution back there: Let’s go have sex in a sand dune.' It turns out, West Cork is full of anti-mask hippy women. I’ve been intimate with three of them in the past week; all I have to do is refuse to wear a mask and hanky panky!! - Jurgen, Skibbereen.

I rang my hippy friend there, OutSick Oonagh, and said, 'What have ye got against wearing a mask'? She said, 'Because we reckon the global elite wants to kill us all.' I said, 'Why'? She said, 'Because we smoked a load of gange and the paranoia would destroy ya.'

Hi, the swimming-class size was halved, thanks to Covid, and our kids got bumped, because we only drive a four-year-old Renault. This is more a theory than a confirmed fact, but I’m on my third glass of Pinot G, so it feels true, do you know that kind of a way? Do you think we should remortgage the house and buy a Range Rover? -Deirdre, Bishopstown

I asked the Posh Cousin if she could see a problem with this. She said, 'Not really, except that a decent Range Rover costs more than a house in Bishopstown.' #Awks

Hello, old stock, tetchy times in Chez Reggie. It’s a balls that I can’t say, 'I’m just popping out there for a stroll down the Marina, love' to Marjorie and hook up with Hoggy for a three-day, liver-killer pub crawl around West Cork. As for infidelity, what has the world come to, when a leading light in Cork business circles can’t come up with a decent excuse to cheat on his wife? Anyway, I’ve hooked up with The Nerd called Gerard — that’s his name on Twitter — and we’ve developed this new app for Posh Cork, extra-marital bangy-bangy, called Cheataz. The sign-up requires your registration papers for a 202 C Range Rover and the receipt for a McWilliams sailing bag. That should keep out the Ballincolligs. We’re having a socially-distanced orgy in Kinsale for the launch. Would you like to come? (Nudge nudge, wink wink.) - Reggie, Blackrock

I asked 'My Conor' for his thoughts on a socially distanced orgy. He said, 'Who could pleasure a woman from two metres away'? I said, 'That guy Fernando, who works weekends in the pizza place'. (Myself and 'My Conor' are back in counselling.)

It’s getting indignant on our WhatsApp group, Douglas Road Stunners Who Started Getting Tennis Lessons at the Age of Two. Lisbeth_Don’tCallMeLiz said there’s literally a Norrie in the US Tennis Open; actually, it’s this guy called Cameron Norrie, from the UK, but that’s how these thing start. Fiona_WhiteRangeRover said she’s noticed a lot more of the lower orders in Ballinlough Tennis Club, which got her blocked from the group for 12 hours, because who in their right minds would admit to being in Ballinlough? I asked our tennis club for a guarantee that my four, old FiFi, won’t come into contact with someone whose father works with his hands, but they said that a ban on the great unwashed (their words) would be illegal. I can’t help thinking my human rights have been infringed. - Jenni, Douglas Road.

My friend is a solicitor; she likes to unwind after work by telling the truth. I said, 'Would the law support Jenni and ban manual workers from tennis clubs'? She said, 'Not a chance.' I said, 'In case it contravenes the Constitution'? She said, 'No, in case the judge ever needed a plumber.' #ItsComplicated

Hey, it’s Mary Lou, still quarantining my way around Ireland with Jerry Bob on our honeymoon. We were told that all the pubs are closed down here in West Cork, but it turns out all you have to do is stand outside one for a couple a minutes and this guy with a huge, red face will stick his head out a side-door and say, 'Come in out of that, before someone sees ye; we have a special area penned off for filthy Yanks.' It’s not exactly 100,000 welcomes, y'all, but Jerry Bob and I have become borderline alcoholics since we arrived, because of your God-awful weather. I was disgusted to see the reports about Killarney last weekend — what are we doing, sneaking into quiet pubs down here, when we could be juiced-up and singing rebel songs on top of a phone box in down-town Killarney? Do you think they’ll party again this weekend? - Mary-Lou, Dallas and Ballyhdehob.

I rang my cousin in Kerry there (he changed his name by deed poll to 'Yerra, Who Told You That'?) I said, 'What are the chances of people drinking on the streets in Killarney this weekend'? He said, 'Zero.' I said, 'Why'? He said, 'They’re forecasting rain: We’ll all be inside in the pubs.' #WhatLockdown?