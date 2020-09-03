Alison Curtis: School had an air of relief and hopefulness this week

The day has come and gone, after six months we finally got our daughter back into the classroom.

Joan’s school only went back yesterday and every single emotion was felt in the lead up to the big day. There were, of course, some nerves but thankfully, mainly excitement.

There was the lovely familiarity of the prep the night before. She was really excited about picking her outfit and thinking about how she might wear her hair. Together we got a bit of a buzz out of packing her bag. And we both found that there was something reassuring about getting the lunchbox and water bottle out even though it did feel slightly foreign as it has been so long since we have done this.

We spoke a lot about what the school's new rules are and how she can only be responsible for herself and what she does. How she has to be mindful of how close she gets to everyone and how she must only use her own things for school work.

I really tried to stress that she can’t help it if someone comes up and hugs her or grabs her or a pencil of hers, all she can do is not do these things herself. But that she can still have a lot of fun chatting and laughing with her pals.

To get her “warmed” up to being re-engaged with her classmates I made a point of setting up a few FaceTime dates the week beforehand with some of the kids she hadn’t seen since lockdown. Thankfully zoom fatigue had passed and great fun was had and they chatted for hours.

I eavesdropped a little bit and all the conversations around going back to school were extremely positive and full of excited energy.

Something else we did which felt really special is we met up with two of her best friends the night before school for a little pizza party, It was so they could have a little time together, chatting and playing before they would meet everyone else the following day.

They were high with excitement and so happy to see one another and again all chats were about school, their new teacher, the new classroom and seeing everyone again.

The morning of getting her back obviously had a familiar feeling but also had an air of relief and hopefulness about it all.

After all, we know how important it is to get kids back to school, how important routine is and for children to be back in an environment whereby their personal growth, as well as education, is managed by professional educators and not parents.

Also to be blunt Joan was tired of me and being with me all the time. Both of us were suffering from a lack of patience and she needed new scenery and definitely more interactions with different people.

When she got home the first morning she was full of chat, more so than normal. She tripped over herself getting out all the information she wanted to share about her first day back. She was on such a high for the rest of the day and despite my own anxieties about her returning to the classroom, it was so lovely to see.

All we can do as parents and teachers for our kids is to take things one day or week at a time. For me, as her mom, I need to manage my worries and anxieties so they don’t impact on her and just keep reminding her to … wash her hands!