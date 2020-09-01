Sharon Ní Bheoláin: Next to frontline staff, my job doesn't come into the picture

As a journalist and presenter of RTÉ's Nine O’Clock news, Sharon Ní Bheoláin has to be on top of her brief.

In her role as a charity ambassador, her approach is no different. When she was asked to help raise funds for hospice services, she made sure to do her research first, visiting a Dublin hospice whose work is close to her heart. What she discovered hit her hard, and made her determined to get the message out on behalf of hospice services throughout the country, whose fundraising efforts have been decimated by Covid-related restrictions.

“As an ambassador, you are a figurative head, but I am more into the substance,” says Ní Bheoláin. “I would be very reluctant to lend my image to a charity event unless I was personally invested in it.

"I’m very fortunate that I have never had to have exposure to hospice services, but I am familiar with their work and I am friends with Sr Margaret Cashman in St Francis Hospice in Raheny. She regularly ropes me into doing bits and pieces — you would need a very good reason to turn her down.”

The newsreader wanted to see for herself how the hospice has been coping in the shadow of Covid.

“I told Sr Margaret I would pop up and visit, which I did last week, so she could show me around. I did the full journalist thing — I said: ‘Tell me what your patients, their families, the volunteers are saying’.

"When you read some of the letters that families write after their loved one has passed, you really realise how valuable this service is. People at the end of their life deserve the very best of care and all these people, hospice staff, are world experts at delivering end-of-life care — then you have a virus that prohibits them from caring in a way that they have always done, where they are having to impose rules and regulations and you just think: ‘How cruel’.

We need to shine a light on hospice services, because it has been such a dark six months for them.

Ní Bheoláin speaks passionately and eloquently about the vital role hospice services play in delivering end-of-life care, and how Covid has had an impact on everything they do.

“There isn’t a charity in the country that hasn’t been affected by Covid, but hospice services have taken an absolute battering," she says. "The staff at St Francis Hospice said their entire culture and ethos has been turned on its head.

"The personal connection runs to the heart of the hospice service — it’s all about humanity. And while you still have dignity, compassion, care, kindness, and love, and that drives everything they do. The way they deliver their care is now totally different. They have had to change the way they do everything, delivering care over the phone, for example, or wearing face masks, visors, and gloves when interacting with patients.”

Seeing the effect that Covid has had on the patients and their families, and at such close quarters, brought home to the newsreader the cruelty of the restrictions.

“The staff told me they have rules and regulations now that are completely anathema to the way they give care," she says.

"Visitor numbers have had to be severely restricted. For example, the in-patients might be in the hospice to get pain under control or very often they are there to receive end-of-life care. Pre-Covid, the entire family would be able to come and go. There would be kids sitting on the bed, the dog would be welcome ... you could come and go as you please, it is like a home away from home. Now those poor people are being told that maybe it’s not a good idea for their grandchildren to visit. To see it first-hand, relatives outside around the window, it is really upsetting.”

Sharon Ní Bheoláin is pictured at the launch of Hospice Coffee Morning Together with Bewley’s at St Francis Hospice Raheny, Dublin. Picture: Barry McCall Photography

Day-patient services, which are a vital element of hospice care, have also been badly hit by Covid. This has been a huge blow for those who rely on hospices not only for their medical needs but also for recreational activities and companionship, which provide respite from the psychological burden of terminal illness.

“Patients come in to have their needs and medications assessed, and they might have physical therapy or occupational therapy, but there is also the fun side of things — they come in to have their hair or nails done, a bit of pampering, there are card games, there might be a sing-song going on, they will chat about the footy or sport. All of that is shut down now, and that really struck me,” says Ní Bheoláin.

“The children’s play area and family room is now full of boxes of PPE gear. It can be quite a joyful and buzzing environment ... and now the staff are walking into those rooms stuffed to the rafters with PPE. One staff member said Covid has placed a veil over everything they do, that this is a time of great sadness and distress for them.”

While hospice services receive Government funding, they also rely hugely on fundraising services, which have also been drastically curtailed by Covid restrictions on gatherings.

“It is a really obvious thing, but again, I hadn’t thought of it; hospices have wonderful supporters, who do the golf classics, charity cycles, cakes sales and mini-marathons — but those are gone.

With the best will in the world, hospices don’t have money coming in.

"Also, more care is being delivered in the community and in the home, and that is a really expensive way of delivering care. For example, St Francis has 22 full-time clinical nurse specialists, but more are needed. They need €5m every year just to keep ticking over, that doesn’t include the added costs of delivering care individually in the home.”

Ní Bheoláin has been a familiar presence on our screens for more than 25 years now, having started on RTÉ Nuacht in 1994, moving on to Six One News, then the Nine O’Clock news, as well as presenting other programmes including Crimecall and Leaders Questions. However, while she is happy to use her public profile to help charities, she shuns the ‘celebrity’ tag, and sees herself as a journalist first and foremost. She has witnessed and reported on many significant news events throughout her career, and currently delivers nightly bulletins on what is arguably the biggest story of our lifetime. When I ask what it has been like for her working on, and through, Covid, she is reluctant to discuss the subject, fearing that it will detract from the message she needs to convey.

“I am fortunate to have a job, and I am fortunate to have a job that I love, and it is an honour to play a part during this pandemic," she says. "But I don’t want to talk about myself, because next to the sort of work that is being done by these frontline staff, the doctors, the nurses, particularly those working in the hospice sector, my job doesn’t even come into the picture.”

Ní Bheoláin is urging people to help raise vital funds for hospice services by taking part in this year’s Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice together with Bewley’s on Thursday, September 20. All funds that are raised locally stay local, going directly back into the local hospice service.

“There is a massive focus on this coffee morning to make up for the shortfalls elsewhere,” says Ní Bheoláin. “The message is to ask, beg, cajole as many people as possible to host a coffee morning — just please raise a few bob for this vital service.”

She acknowledges that with social distancing in place, people will have to be creative in their methods, but she knows they will rise to the occasion.

“You can host a Zoom coffee morning, a socially-distant coffee morning outside, on your estate or wherever," she says.

I have no doubt that the Irish people will come up trumps. They will find a way of doing the necessary within the constraints of the public health guidelines, and also within the constraints of their budgets because I am aware that people have taken an economic hit as well.

"What hospices are saying this year is that every cup counts, even if it is just two or three in a family.”

Ní Bheoláin will also be hosting her own coffee morning.

“Absolutely — or Sr Margaret will come after me,” she laughs. “I do drink coffee but I find I have to drink less and less of it or I’m crawling the walls at night.”

Bewley’s and Together for Hospice are calling on the people of Ireland to host a coffee morning, whether that be in person or virtually on Thursday, September 20 to help raise vital funds for their local hospice. url=https://www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie]www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie[/url]