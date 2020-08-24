Five minutes with ...'Emmerdale' star Lisa Riley

Lisa Riley stars as Mandy Dingle in ITV's Emmerdale. Here she talks about celebrating 30 years in showbiz, and filming on set post-lockdown.

MANDY IS SO UNLUCKY IN LOVE, ISN'T IT ABOUT TIME SHE HAD A HAPPY ENDING OR IS IT PART OF HER DNA THAT SHE HAS THIS TRAGIC ASPECT TO HER?

"I think that naturally is her DNA, it's her vulnerability. She will forever be ... she's full of bravado, she's full of camp and fun, but where love is concerned, she is a bit of a doormat.

"Men walk all over her. She gives too much too quickly, but that goes with her bravado and her vulnerability. She just wants to be loved, and I think when people in life are like that, that's when they get stung and that's when they get burnt, and that's what we're portraying in this storyline.

"What is going to be interesting is the fact that when we do move forward, when Mandy doesn't get her own way, Mandy can be quite mean, if she doesn't get her own way. That's a real bullet in one of the episodes, of the lengths of how mean she can be. But, again, it is coming from a really good place".

HOW HAVE YOU FOUND DOING YOUR OWN HAIR AND MAKE-UP ON SET WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING RESTRICTIONS?

"Last Tuesday, we had 11 Dingle scenes back to back, three of which were high emotion and of course, you're used to someone going, there's a tissue, and I'm there going, looking like Alice Cooper, with half a lash coming off.

"But there's something really lovely, we're all really self-contained, and I think I speak for a lot of people; we are in these clumps together, we are all in charge of our own continuity.

"They've simplified everything and I really hope that the audiences will have a sympathy with us that, if you know what, if my wig is a little bit higher when I go in the shop and then it cuts and I'm coming out of the shop and my wig's a bit lower, I apologise, I'm trying my best.

"We get a photograph and then we can look at everything. But I've taught myself how to do Shellac, so that's my new lockdown skill, that I do Mandy's own nails as well. The only thing that I've struggled with is the loneliness in the dressing rooms. I'm used to all my having my girls, especially on studio days, so it's just me and Bruno Mars on my iPad, that's it. You need that noise when you're in a dressing room all by yourself getting ready".

YOU CELEBRATED 30 YEARS IN SHOWBIZ. WHAT'S BEEN YOUR BEST MOMENT?

"So many, I'm so blessed. Overall, it's the mixture of the beautiful people I've worked with. I'm gonna drop it, I'm sorry, getting a Bafta for Three Girls... for my mum.

"I always remember before mum passed, she said, 'Well, don't you dare get a Bafta, now I'm gone'. And I did! And also with Three Girls, I think it was the story and what we did for the girls. We gave them a voice.

"I've dipped my toe in everything, and I've tried. My biggest advice to any up and coming actor is, say no, don't always say yes'. Say no a few times, don't take everything. It's really good to say no".

Emmerdale airs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday nights on Virgin Media One and UTV at 7pm.