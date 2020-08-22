Wedding of the week: 'Our close family were by our side on our big day'

Bride and groom, Deirdre O’Sullivan and Patrick Mannix, returned to 'where it all started' for their big day. Deirdre, from Cork, and Killarney native Patrick were married on July 31 in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney, by Fr Niall Howard.

The 100-feet tall redwood Tree of Light at St Mary’s Cathedral was a festive focal point late last year when it was illuminated for Christmas. “The Tree of Light was where I proposed to Deirdre on Dec 21, 2019,” said Patrick.

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix when they got engaged on December 21, 2019 at the Tree of Light, Killarney.

As they strolled about in summer sunshine having their photographs taken on their wedding day, Patrick said they were delighted by the well-wishes they received from the public: “It really blew us away."

“And while our friends couldn't attend on the day they gave us lots of support and encouragement along the way which we are extremely grateful for.”



Only immediate family attended the marriage ceremony in the church due to coronavirus restrictions — and 50 guests toasted the newlyweds’ future at the reception in the nearby Killarney Oaks Hotel. Helping lead the celebrations were the bride’s parents, Rita and Brendan O’Sullivan, and the groom’s parents, Chriss and John Mannix.

“We were so delighted to be lucky enough to be able to have our wedding during this pandemic. We originally were to be married on July 2 but because of restrictions, we postponed until a more suitable date became available. The most important thing to us was that we could have our close family by our side and be with us on our big day," said Patrick.



Deirdre’s sisters, Claire O’Sullivan Rochford and Orlagh Harrington, were chief bridesmaid and bridesmaid respectively, and her cousin, Grace O’Sullivan, was also a bridesmaid. Patrick’s brother, John Paul Mannix, was his best man and his friends, Barry Finnegan and Fearghus Riordan, were groomsmen.

The bride and groom's nieces were flower girls: Anna, Eimear and Aoife Rochford; Molly and Nellie Cullinane; Ailbhe Harrington and Doireann Mannix.

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix were married in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross.

The couple also paid tribute to their suppliers: “In these strange and difficult times for Irish businesses our vendors really shone through when we needed them most and we can't thank them enough for their kindness, understanding, support, and flexibility."

The bride added that the staff and management at the Killarney Oaks Hotel “were a pleasure to deal with from the beginning and supported us at every turn".



“Our photographer, Dylan Clifford, has been with us since our engagement and on our big day and has been brilliant in every aspect of capturing our most treasured moments,” said Deirdre.

Deirdre, a public health nurse and Patrick, a primary school teacher and author, enjoyed a honeymoon holiday here in Ireland.

