Wedding of the week: 'Our close family were by our side on our big day'

While friends couldn't attend big day they gave Deirdre and Patrick lots of support and encouragement
Wedding of the week: 'Our close family were by our side on our big day'

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 09:05 AM
Eve Kelliher

Bride and groom, Deirdre O’Sullivan and Patrick Mannix, returned to 'where it all started' for their big day. Deirdre, from Cork, and Killarney native Patrick were married on July 31 in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross, Killarney, by Fr Niall Howard.

The 100-feet tall redwood Tree of Light at St Mary’s Cathedral was a festive focal point late last year when it was illuminated for Christmas. “The Tree of Light was where I proposed to Deirdre on Dec 21, 2019,” said Patrick.

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix when they got engaged on December 21, 2019 at the Tree of Light, Killarney. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 
Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix when they got engaged on December 21, 2019 at the Tree of Light, Killarney. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 

As they strolled about in summer sunshine having their photographs taken on their wedding day, Patrick said they were delighted by the well-wishes they received from the public: “It really blew us away."

“And while our friends couldn't attend on the day they gave us lots of support and encouragement along the way which we are extremely grateful for.”

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography  
Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography  

Only immediate family attended the marriage ceremony in the church due to coronavirus restrictions — and 50 guests toasted the newlyweds’ future at the reception in the nearby Killarney Oaks Hotel. Helping lead the celebrations were the bride’s parents, Rita and Brendan O’Sullivan, and the groom’s parents, Chriss and John Mannix.

“We were so delighted to be lucky enough to be able to have our wedding during this pandemic. We originally were to be married on July 2 but because of restrictions, we postponed until a more suitable date became available. The most important thing to us was that we could have our close family by our side and be with us on our big day," said Patrick.

Deirdre O'Sullivan. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 
Deirdre O'Sullivan. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 

Deirdre’s sisters, Claire O’Sullivan Rochford and Orlagh Harrington, were chief bridesmaid and bridesmaid respectively, and her cousin, Grace O’Sullivan, was also a bridesmaid. Patrick’s brother, John Paul Mannix, was his best man and his friends, Barry Finnegan and Fearghus Riordan, were groomsmen. 

The bride and groom's nieces were flower girls: Anna, Eimear and Aoife Rochford; Molly and Nellie Cullinane; Ailbhe Harrington and Doireann Mannix.

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix were married in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 
Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix were married in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Muckross. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 

The couple also paid tribute to their suppliers: “In these strange and difficult times for Irish businesses our vendors really shone through when we needed them most and we can't thank them enough for their kindness, understanding, support, and flexibility." 

The bride added that the staff and management at the Killarney Oaks Hotel “were a pleasure to deal with from the beginning and supported us at every turn".

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 
Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 

“Our photographer, Dylan Clifford, has been with us since our engagement and on our big day and has been brilliant in every aspect of capturing our most treasured moments,” said Deirdre.

Deirdre, a public health nurse and Patrick, a primary school teacher and author, enjoyed a honeymoon holiday here in Ireland.

Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 
Deirdre O'Sullivan and Patrick Mannix. Pictures: Dylan Clifford Photography 

Read More

How the Great Book of Ireland ended up at UCC

 

 

 

 

More in this section

Charity haircut Boy, 9, has first ever haircut to make into wigs for children with cancer
Holly, Liam, Jamie and Eabha Broughan Back To School.jpg Covid-19: Kids give their thoughts on heading back to school
Stargirl Five minutes with ... Luke Wilson and Brec Bassinger

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices