School Daze: Hard work, determination, and tenacity will take you places

Professor Michelle Millar, dean of students, NUI Galway

I am originally from Enniscorthy, in Co Wexford. I attended St Senan’s National School, for primary, and then went onto Coláiste Bríde, for my secondary schooling.

My most vivid memory of school is being out playing in the yard in St Senan’s, playing bulldog and red rover. I also fondly remember assembly every morning, where we lined up and sang, before we all moved to our own classes.

When it comes to secondary school, I remember thinking just how big the school was, physically, and being so thrilled to be wearing the school uniform, finally being a student at secondary school.

I was the kind of child that made friends easily and got on well with people.

I was not afraid to speak up, and chatty. I struggled with maths and Irish and I was very worried that I might not pass them in the Leaving Cert, which I needed to do to gain entry to university.

I was really good at home economics and won the National Dairy Council Junior Young Home Economist of the Year in 1988, with Annette Kelly. That bolstered my confidence.

During school, I learned that hard work pays off and, if you put your mind to it, you can achieve your goals and ambitions. At secondary school, I flourished and developed into a young woman with the confidence to take my place in the world.

I look back on that period as one of working hard in the hopes of doing well, coming as I did from a home where education was valued and doing well in school was important.

When I won the young home economist award, I gained a belief in myself, and my abilities, that I could succeed, but that, more importantly, if I want something, with hard work and tenacity I can achieve what I set out to do.

Indeed, I had competed in school, internally, in second year and was not picked to represent the school, which was probably the most significant part of that experience, because it taught me just because things don’t work out the first time doesn’t mean that you abandon all hope. Rather, you grow from that experience and learn from it.

The experience truly taught me to believe in myself and that my hard work will carry me far in life and it did: Hard work, determination, and tenacity will take you places.

What would I say to the school-age Michelle? 'Have faith and confidence in yourself and know that everyone around you has their own insecurities, even those who look like they have it all sewn up: They don’t'.

If I think of a teacher who inspired me, it is my home economics teacher, Miriam Curtis. Having done well in my Inter Cert, my thoughts turned to third level and, as the first person in my family to attend third level, this was a huge shift in thought for me to even consider this.

I decided I wanted to become a home economics teacher and I turned to Miss Curtis for her opinion and advice. Not only did she tell me I could do it, she actually gave up her lunch breaks to prepare me for the practical sewing exam that I would have to do. Halfway through sixth year, I decided that teaching was no longer for me and I felt bad telling Miss Curtis, but she understood.

But her belief and faith in me, and my capacity to get to third level, was influential in my life. A great teacher encourages her student to do things they might never have thought possible and believes in their possibilities, even when the student cannot see them.

My school years did not necessarily influence my career path, but they have influenced me greatly in how I work with people. The values and principles held by the staff in both St Senan’s and Coláiste Bríde were an extension of the ones I had grown up with at home.

The staff treated each of us with respect and saw each of us as young women with potential.

These principles I have carried with me in my 26 years of lecturing. Respect for all, regardless of their position, treating each student as a human being with potential, and supporting them in realising their ambitions, is priceless.

My advice for children returning to school is that it is normal to have concerns. I would urge them to discuss this with their parents ... but to remember the principal and teachers have their best interests at heart.

Prof Michelle Millar co-authored the #WorkEqual report with Sonya Lennon. It sets out recommendations for gender equality in the workplace.