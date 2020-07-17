'It's alright, it is': Noggin rapper Ste Brown is having no problem with newfound fame

'It's alright, it is': Noggin rapper Ste Brown is having no problem with newfound fame
Ste Brown has gone viral with his latest tune, Noggin. Picture: The Brown Lad/YouTube
Friday, July 17, 2020 - 20:54 PM
digital desk

A 13-year-old Irish rapper says his phone has been hopping ever since going viral with his latest song.

More than 1.9 million people have listened to Ste Brown's "Noggin" since it was uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday.

The song takes listeners on a journey of the best things in Sallynoggin, Co Dublin including the local chipper and barbers.

Ste Brown says it has been a crazy week but he is coping well with his newfound fame.

"My phone's hopping now and it just keeps going," he said.

"I've been out and all just to keep my mind off it and just get away from it for a little bit.

"So I'm dealing with it very well. It's alright, it is."

