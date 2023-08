My teenage daughter gets heavy periods, which can leave her feeling lethargic. It can take a week before her energy levels return to normal. I’ve taken her to the GP, who says there is nothing to worry about. What foods would help to boost her energy levels?



It is common for women to experience a dip in energy levels at the start of a menstrual cycle when oestrogen and progesterone levels are at their lowest. It’s essential not to restrict food intake during this time. Regular meals and snacks containing all the food groups (carbohydrate, protein and fat) will ensure the body gets the energy it needs and essential vitamins and minerals.