Dr Phil Kieran: Five steps I'm taking to keep my kids healthy 

1. Sleep

Sleep has a profound effect on the immune system along with other aspects of life.

If we are sleep-deprived, our immune system won’t function as well as it should.

My kids are aged between six and 12, so they should get between nine and 12 hours of sleep per night.

For teens, eight to 10 hours is the recommendation.

2. Diet

A healthy, varied diet is essential for normal bodily function, including the immune system.

We are learning that gut bacteria significantly affect our immune response.

High-fibre foods and limiting processed foods are key to a healthy gut.

Water is the healthiest drink, whereas evidence links increased fructose consumption (found in significant levels in sweetened drinks, even those with natural sugars) with obesity.

3. Exercise

Keeping your body active and fit is a huge help in reducing illness.

Kids are recommended to have 60 minutes of activity daily.

Encouraging them to take part in sport and be outside is vital. It should be fun too.

4. Respiratory etiquette

We learned during the pandemic how to reduce the risk of passing on viruses.

Respiratory viruses cause the vast majority of back-to-school illnesses.

This means your child will be sick for three to five days and antibiotics will not help.

The viruses are spread from respiratory droplets, so reminding your child to cover their mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and then washing/sanitising their hands is still important.

5. Stress and social anxiety

It is easy to focus on coughs and colds and ignore our mental health.

School can be a great place for many kids but unfortunately for some, it isn’t.

If your child struggles with the social aspect of school, now is the time to talk about it.

The social nuances, particularly in your teens, are some of the most fraught you will face.

It’s tempting for parents to say things will get easier but that can be scant comfort when you are in the middle of it.

6. Eyesight

If your child is having headaches, difficulty completing school work, or seems more distractable in class, getting their eyes checked is a good idea.

Encourage your child to spend more outdoors as evidence shows that exposure to more daylight and focusing on objects further away (for example, the horizon or the other end of a football pitch) can reduce the risk of needing glasses.