Tots to Teens: Free events up and down the country for National Heritage Week

Why do we sometimes feel anxious, cross or afraid? And what can we do about it? These questions are asked and answered in Mighty Mindsets, a picture book for four- to eight-year-olds by Niamh Doyle.

Doyle has years of experience teaching in mainstream and special education schools. She uses her expertise to help young readers understand their emotions, how their brain works and how they can use strategies like breathing to feel calm and care for their mental health.

With playful illustrations by Carol Betera, this book is an excellent introduction to mindfulness for children. It’s available from €11.99 in bookshops nationwide.

Tableware for kids

The family-owned Irish business bamboobaby.ie has just launched its own line of baby tableware. Made from 100% organic bamboo, it includes bowls, plates, spoons, and forks, all designed to be eco-friendly, safe, stylish, and affordable.

The forks and spoons have smooth edges that are gentle on little gums and easy for babies to hold. The bowls are fitted with suction pads to remain firmly on the table. The plates are also divided into sections so that various foods can be served at mealtimes.

All of bamboobaby.ie’s tableware is free from harmful chemicals such as BPA, PVC, and phthalates. It’s available online, where the suction bowl and plate set, complete with fork and spoon, is currently reduced from €35.99 to €27.99.

Embracing our heritage

National Heritage Week starts on Saturday, August 12 and runs until Sunday, August 20. Those seven days will see more than 1,000 free events taking place throughout the country, featuring architecture, archaeology, art, film, music, storytelling, and much more.

In Douglas, Cork, ecologist Karen Loxton will bring families on a biodiversity walk through Ballybrack Woods on August 12, pointing out the birds, bees, butterflies and bugs along the way.

In the Kerry County Museum in Tralee, our Viking past will be brought to life through interactive workshops on August 15. Visitors to Limerick’s Bunratty Castle will meet its resident blacksmith and learn just how important his work was to the people of medieval times.

There’s plenty more to enjoy, too, including a children’s mini ‘beasty’ hunt in Cobh on August 12, a children’s plaster art workshop in Clonmel Library on August 15 and a big beach nature survey in Gearhies on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula on August 15.

To find the perfect event for you and your family, visit heritageweek.ie.

Creative calendar

Irish Rugby Star Seán O’Brien launches the 4th Annual Hereford Charity Photo and Calendar Competition, this year in-aid of Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin

Does your kid love animals? Do they also like drawing, painting or sketching? If so, they need to know about the Hereford Charity Calendar Competition.

Irish Hereford Prime organises this competition every year to showcase the Hereford cattle breed and raise funds for the Children’s Health Foundation, which supports parents and families attending the children’s hospitals in Temple Street, Crumlin, Connolly, and Tallaght. For the past three years, it has called on budding photographers to submit photos of Hereford cattle for inclusion in its calendar.

The company has introduced a new category called ‘Creative Calves’ this year. “It’s for children and teens under 16,” says Seán O’Brien, the former Irish rugby star who launched the competition. “We’re inviting entrants to draw, paint or sketch a Hereford animal and to use their creativity in support of their peers undergoing treatment and recovering in hospital.”

Entries are open until Friday, September 15. The submissions will then be shortlisted, and the public will be asked to vote for their favourites. The winners will be announced in October and the calendar will go on sale in November, with all proceeds going directly to the Children’s Health Foundation. For further information, see irishherefordprime.com/crumlin-charity-calendar.