Tots to Teens: The Gruffalo's coming to town — meet him at Mahon, Limerick or Dublin in August

IF you know a teen who likes comics, you can impress them with your up-to-the-minute knowledge of the latest trends by presenting them with a copy of Tropical Punch.

This comedy adventure has just been released by Cork-based comic producer Kevin Smith in collaboration with Ryan Ibbotson.

“It’s a tale as old as time, all about a boy and his dog,” says Smith.

“Except in our story, the boy and his dog go on a martial arts road trip so that the boy can fight his way back into an ancient clan of warriors.”

Tropical Punch comedy adventure by Kevin Smith and Ryan Ibbotson

The boy is called Chu. His family of nomadic kung fu masters abandoned him as a child and he’s trying to find his way home.

He’s being guided by Nico, a talking dog and martial arts expert who helps Chu to overcome his anxiety and issues of self-worth as they search for his family.

This book, €10, is aimed at 12- to 16-year-olds and is available from Waterstones, comic bookshops and online.

Clever designs from ClevaMama

Clevamama 8 hour food flask

Parents spend many a summer’s day on the road, bringing children to visit their cousins, travelling to and from the local beach or heading off on holidays or day trips as a family. Seasoned travellers will know that it’s vital to be prepared and to pack snacks for such journeys.

This is where the ClevaMama 8 Hour Food Flask can help. Its insulated design keeps food hot or cold for up to eight hours, ensuring that food stays fresh and at the perfect temperature. The fact that it’s leak-proof means there won’t be any messy spills. And its compact size and lightweight construction make it easy to carry in your bag. Priced from €19.95, it’s a convenient way to have food at the ready when children start complaining of hunger.

Price reductions at Penneys

Price reductions at Penneys

It’s a season of small prices and big smiles at Penneys this autumn as the retailer lowers prices on hundreds of its kids’ clothing items.

Last year, in response to the cost of living crisis, Penneys froze prices across more than 1,000 kids and baby items. It’s now taking a step further by reducing prices on staples such as long-sleeved t-shirts (which now start from €2.30 instead of €3), leggings (from €2.30), sweatshirts (from €4.50), hoodies (from €4.50) and pyjamas (from €5.50).

Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “For families across the country, kids’ clothing is an essential purchase and getting ready for a new school year can be a really expensive time. We want to help ease some of that pressure for our shoppers, by lowering the price on hundreds of kids’ essentials while continuing to offer the same great choice and quality that Penneys is known for.”

The new lower prices are now available in all 37 Penneys stores nationwide.

The Gruffalo’s coming to town

Oh help! Oh no! It’s the Gruffalo!

The orange-eyed, black-tongued children’s character is coming to Eason in the Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork on Sunday, August 6 for an event that promises a memorable morning of activities for families.

The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson has sold more than 13.5 million copies since it was published in 1999 and beguiled many millions of children with its tale of a mouse taking a walk through the deep dark woods and encountering predators along the way.

Starting at noon, Eason’s storytellers will bring this tale to life. They will also help children to fill in fun worksheets and complete colouring activities.

This event is free and open to all. The Gruffalo is also planning to visit Eason in the Limerick Crescent at 11am this Thursday; Eason at Newbridge Whitewater at 11am on Friday, August 11; Eason in Liffey Valley at noon on August 14; Eason in Dundrum at 11am on August 17; and Eason in Swords Pavillions at 11am on August 19.