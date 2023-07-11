Is your smartphone habit affecting your baby? 

- Say ‘excuse me’ to whoever is in the room when you need to use the phone — this includes babies. “It’s profoundly important that we get into the habit of excusing ourselves when we use the phone — e.g. ‘excuse me, I need to use the phone for a moment to see when the plumber’s coming’ — it creates a sense of purpose about what you’re doing, rather than mindlessly scrolling,” says McCaleb.
- Set a time for your phone use — save it until baby is asleep.
- Put away your smartphone so you’re not tempted, advises Crowe. “Put it in a ziplock bag if you need to have it with you. It’ll reduce the automatic impulse to just look and get lost in it. Or use a phone box which the phone gets popped into when you walk in the door and which isn’t opened until after play-time [with baby].
- Feeding time doesn’t have to be phone time, says McCaleb. “If you’re going to use your phone, try a conversation with a friend [or] listen to a podcast, do a bit of life admin, then put it down.”
- “During feeding time, chat to others in the room, describe to baby the things you can see out the window, soak in the details of this precious little person,” advises McCaleb.
- Miriam McCaleb will present her findings at the Congress for the World Association for Infant Mental Health in Dublin — it runs from July 15 to 19. See: exa.mn/WAIMH