THE death of a loved one is devastating no matter what age you are, but children can find it especially difficult to understand. The social work team at St Francis Hospice in Dublin wanted to make the process a little easier, which is why they have produced a new book called Always in My Heart.

The book is aimed at children between nine and 12 who are experiencing grief and it was developed in collaboration with children and families who contributed their stories of loss.

“As a mom and teacher, I know that every child is different and experiences difficult situations their own way,” says the book’s ambassador Sinéad Kavanagh, who is a local primary schoolteacher and also known as social media influencer @TheBeautTruth.

“This book helps to show them that no matter how they are feeling, it’s all normal. It allows them to see that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to grief. There is also a wonderful resource at the back of the book to help parents and guardians guide their children through what is a very challenging time.”

Always in My Heart: A book for children about grieving is available free of charge from www.sfh.ie/online-shop.

Supporting ADHD teens

The teenage years are often challenging and ADHD teenagers can struggle more than most. It can be hard for parents to know how best to support them.

This Thursday, June 8, the Cork Parents of Teens Face-to-Face Support Group is holding a session at the Northridge House Education and Research Centre in Blackrock from 7.30pm to 9pm to offer help.

Parents attending this session will be invited to discuss their concerns and issues and receive support, guidance, tips, and resources from fellow parents of ADHD children.

The event is free, but spaces can be pre-booked through exa.mn/face-to-face-support-group-tickets

Lara Gillespie is calling for people to get on their bikes for Barretstown.

Cycle to help

Paris 2024 Olympic hopeful Lara Gillespie is calling on the public to get on their bikes for Barretstown this month. The Barretstown Cycle Challenge takes place from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25, and it involves Gillespie cycling from Cork City to the Barretstown campus in Kildare.

You can cycle alongside her for one, two, or three days, raising money for children living with serious illness in the process.

“I’m delighted to support the Barretstown Cycle Challenge as it’s a great opportunity for cyclists to hit the road together for such a good cause,” says Gillespie.

And what a cause it is. Barretstown is the largest therapeutic programme provider for children affected by serious illness in Ireland. To date, it has helped more than 85,000 children and family members to rebuild the confidence that a serious illness can take away.

To learn more about Barretstown or to sign up for the challenge, visit barretstown.org.

Edward Sweetnam, Éabha Deane and Charlie Salter, trying Glenilen Farm's new yoghurt pouches.

Clean food

Glenilen Farm has just launched a new range of kids’ yoghurt pouches, making it ideal for eating on the go. Produced by the Kingston family in West Cork, the pouches are designed to take the mess out of eating yoghurt. They are packed with gut-friendly cultures and available in vanilla and strawberry flavours.

“We’re really excited about our new pouches,” says Valerie Kingston. “They make it easier to enjoy yoghurt without the need for a spoon.

“They also have a resealable cap which helps to cut down on any unnecessary food waste. You’ll find them for sale in supermarkets across Ireland.”