Anna Daly: My kids will always make me laugh with their funny tales of classroom antics

As a mother of three boys, life is busy for TV presenter Anna Daly. The 46-year-old says her morning typically consists of coffee, “kiddie madness and even more coffee”.

The former Ireland AM presenter lives in Wicklow with her husband Ben and their three children, Jamie, Euan and Rhys.

“The order changes but the struggle stays constant,” she says of her morning routine. “Emails, gym, work, organise my house, frantically dash back to pick up kids.”

Anna is an ambassador for VivaGreen’s new Tru Eco personal care range, which is available now. See vivagreengroup.com

How do you keep fit?

I just joined a local gym (Ignite in Delgany) in the last few months and I’m doing a mix of spin and strength and conditioning classes. I give myself a target of three classes a week. I could do with more, but I think your goals need to be realistic with a busy family and work/life schedule.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

My husband Ben is a super cook and he’s into fitness, so I benefit from his good food choices and culinary skills. I try to aim for plenty of colour on my plate Monday to Friday and then throw all the rules out the window on Fridays for the weekend.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Diving into my kids’ sweet stash for a sugar hit and Emily in Paris for pure escapism and browsing property I can’t afford.

What keeps you awake?

Very little. I’m a very solid sleeper.

How do you relax?

I have three boys — come back to me in a few years.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Katie Taylor is a powerhouse to watch and a pleasure to interview. I was at the Excel Arena in London when Katie won her Olympic gold medal. She is always so grounded, so real and so determined.

What is your favourite smell?

Maison Margiela Replica perfumes are one of my favourite scents to wear. One of them is called Matcha Meditation and it really is calming. You’ll find me sniffing it in corners of my house trying to find some tranquillity.

When was the last time you cried?

I could cry at the drop of a hat. From a movie to a story a friend might be sharing. If it involves old people or children, I’m especially soppy and sensitive.

Anna Daly at the 2022 Killarney Races

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

Get more sleep, drink more water, and use SPF every day.

What traits do you least like in others?

Greed or pushiness. I also have very little tolerance for bad manners.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m impatient at times and expect things to get done quicker, then feel frustrated when they don’t happen fast enough.

Do you pray?

Only when I’m really in trouble.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

Music is a great escape. My kids will always make me laugh with their funny tales of classroom antics - and their affection when you didn’t even realise you needed that hug.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

I’d definitely put Graham Norton there for his gossip and wit, I’d have Tommy Tiernan too, add in Kate Winslet - I can confirm she’s sound and fun - Barack Obama for the charisma and Jamie Oliver cause I ain’t cooking.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

Definitely. From the products I buy to my own ethical Little Bliss clothing brand, I’m always looking to make mindful decisions when it comes to showing more kindness to the planet.

I’ve also been working recently with eco brand VivaGreen on its new personal care collection, ‘Tru Eco’. It’s a great example of how we can reuse, refill, recycle, and be more mindful when buying household and personal products. You’ll actually end up saving money despite people thinking otherwise.

What quote inspires you most and why?

The harder you work, you luckier you get. I think it’s so true.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Home surrounded by family is probably the right answer, but I’d also say that sipping a glass of bubbles in the Vila Vita resort - the place we got married - in Portugal isn’t exactly hardship.