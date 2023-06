Since starting play school, my three-year-old son no longer wants to eat vegetables. I’ve tried to serve his peas and carrots in the shape of funny faces and offered to give him a treat if he eats them, but he is refusing. What would you suggest?

Up until age five, children can be fussy with food. So, while this is frustrating, it is normal. Most often, we see this fussiness with vegetables.

I can relate to your experience. Somehow my children missed the memo that I’m a dietitian and that they should eat vegetables and love them too. But just like your child, mine too began getting fussy around the age of four and in pre-school.

There is no ‘one size fits all’ for dealing with this. My approach has changed over the years as I got to know the different personalities and what drives my three children. That being said, my fallback starting position is always the ‘division of responsibility’, a term coined by health expert Ellyn Satter. The division of responsibility in feeding teaches children how to eat. According to Satter, the parent or caregiver is responsible for the ‘what, when, and where’ of feeding children. This means deciding the type of food, when the meals are scheduled, and where the meal will take place.

The child is responsible for the ‘how much and whether’ of eating. That is, how much food they will consume and whether or not they will eat at all. It’s critical to ensure there is no pressure to eat.

From now on, I would suggest offering him meals with vegetables on the plate, knowing that you have done all that’s possible. Many parents struggle when they see the vegetables left behind, but the more you draw attention to it, the lower the chances your child will eat them. Once you get to a stage where your son is happy to leave the vegetables on the plate without drama, you can think about playing games with vegetables, for example, ‘Who can crunch the carrot loudest?’ or ‘Guess what vegetable is in the omelette?’

Patience is important. It can take time for children to accept vegetables and other new or not-so-new foods. Research by psychologist Dr Lucy Cooke and many others suggests it can take up 15 exposures to a food for children to accept it, and likely more than that to eat and enjoy it. Here’s how to help your son:

Offer vegetables without pressure to eat them

Role model what you want for him — make sure you eat vegetables

Positive messaging around mealtimes — talk about the taste and textures you like

Be patient.

If you have a question for dietitian Aoife Hearne, please send it to parenting@examiner.ie