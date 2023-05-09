Aoife Hearne: I'm worried my vegan teenage daughter is not eating properly 

My teenage daughter recently went vegan. She is eating a lot of nuts and pulses for protein, but I worry about the nutrients she’s missing by cutting out dairy products. What would you suggest?

It is normal for teenagers to begin to separate from their parents and make their own identity.

For many, their food choices can be part of this new independent identity. According to a 2021 Bord Bia survey, approximately 2% to 4% of the Irish population identifies as vegan. While this figure may seem low, it’s an increase from previous years. The number of people following a vegan diet in Britain has increased by 350% in the past decade. There are many reasons for this rise, including social media, which has been found to influence food choices in this age group. Of course, teenagers may choose veganism for ethical, environmental, or health reasons.

Despite some prevailing myths, you do not have to follow a vegan diet to be healthy. Teenagers and adults alike can be healthy following a balanced meat-containing or plant-based diet. Though often overused, the word “balanced”, is not always fully understood or implemented. Balanced eating means the food you eat provides all the macronutrients (carbohydrates, protein, fat) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) to grow and be healthy.

Teenagers undergo rapid growth and development, and adequate nutrition is essential. Minerals such as calcium and iron are particularly important for this age group. As you have correctly identified, those following a vegan diet can be at risk of suboptimal calcium intake. This is why it is essential that instead of removing all animal products from day-to-day eating, the new approach is well-planned and includes these all-important nutrients.

Calcium, as many will know, is essential for strong bones. Teenagers need more calcium (and vitamin D) since this is a time of peak bone development. It is of course found in abundance in dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt. While plant foods generally have less calcium overall, it is still possible to consume adequate calcium. Many plant-based foods are naturally rich in calcium, such as tofu, soy milk/yogurt. Other plant-based milks are now foritfied with calcium.

Knowing what foods to include will help ensure adequate calcium during this all-important period of growth. Teenagers need to consume 1,300mg of calcium daily. One of the highest sources of the mineral is tofu — 100g of tofu delivers 350mg of calcium.

I don’t mean to cause alarm, but many health professionals have concerns about drastic changes in eating habits and the risk of developing disordered eating or an eating disorder. This is why understanding why a teenager changes their eating habits is critical. I would encourage you to have an honest conversation with your daughter and seek support from your GP and a registered dietitian if required.

