Aoife Hearne: What can I do to ensure my child does not get dental cavities?

Cavities happen when bacteria and food left on the teeth after eating are not brushed away. This leads to a drop in the saliva ph, making it more acidic, eventually softening the enamel until a hole or cavity forms. Starchy, sticky or sugary foods can increase the risk of dental cavities. Of course, starchy foods such as bread, pasta, and cereal are important for growth and development, so these are not foods to avoid. Aim to have wholegrain versions in place of the refined white varieties and pair with a protein source (cheese, lean meats, and eggs) as this stimulates saliva secretion, which protects against dental cavities.
