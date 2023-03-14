Aoife Hearne: What can I dish up when I'm too tired to cook? 

I’m finding it difficult to come up with a healthy meal plan for my young family aged four to 10. I work full-time and often feel too tired to cook when I get home. Could you suggest a few recipes to keep everyone happy?

Feeding families is not easy — the key to success is to be realistic with our cooking goals. Many people (myself included) do not want or have the time to cook every evening. I would encourage you to look at how to use weekends (or days you’re not at work) to organise food for the week ahead. This starts with making a week-long meal plan, checking your cupboards to see what ingredients you need and making a shopping list.