Aoife Hearne: What can I dish up when I'm too tired to cook? 

- Intentional leftovers: If I cook a roast chicken on Sunday, I will ensure I get one big enough so there is enough leftover meat for a curry or pasta dish. When I’m really on top of things, I prepare that other meal on Sunday.
- Mid-week vegetables: Think about what will make it easier to get vegetables onto the dinner plate in the evening. I tend to lean on vegetables that do not require a lot of effort for mid-week meals. Green beans, broccoli, peppers, and pre-chopped or frozen vegetables make getting the food onto their plate easier.
- Low prep/no prep foods: I’m a big fan of foods that make cooking easier on a busy evening. I tend to have foods such as microwavable rice, baby potatoes, frozen or canned fish, eggs and easy vegetables (as above) in the press, fridge or freezer as a backup. That way, throwing a meal together is a little easier when you’re in a pinch.
- No Cook Days: Who doesn’t love a day you don’t have to pull out the pots and pans? I aim to cook an extra portion or two with all dinners so we have enough to reheat family meals by Thursday. This works especially well with casseroles, curries, and pasta dishes.
Chicken Pesto Pasta
A good, solid part of any family meal plan.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
220g wholewheat pasta
Chorizo 130g
3 peppers
Leftover roast chicken
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
2 tbsp light cream cheese
2-3 tbsp sun-dried tomato pesto
1 can chopped tomatoes
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Cook pasta according to instructions. Meanwhile, cut the peppers in half and remove the seeds and cores. Thinly slice the peppers and set aside until needed. Heat a wok or large frying pan. Add the oil and swirl around the edges. Add in the chorizo and cook for 2 - 3 minutes. Add in the peppers and cook for 2 - 3 minutes.
Reduce the heat and stir in the cream cheese and pesto. Tip in the chicken and stir. Add in the canned tomatoes and simmer gently for another 6-8 minutes or until the chicken is hot and the peppers are tender.
Drain the pasta and combine it with the chicken and vegetable mixture.
- If you have a question for Aoife Hearne, please send it to parenting@examiner.ie