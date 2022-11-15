Colman Noctor: Young people are using TikTok to self-diagnose mental health conditions

An increasing number of young people in my therapy room tell me they have consulted TikTok for mental health advice.

A US study recently analysed 100 videos on TikTok with the hashtag #mentalhealth and found they had collectively received more than 1bn views. It showed that adolescents appear to be turning to TikTok as a source of support, with the advice primarily driven by users’ conversations. Some of the take-home messages they have picked up are reckless and potentially dangerous.

One older teenager experiencing periods of everyday daydreaming recently told me she believed she was experiencing ‘de-personalisation’ because a girl she follows on TikTok had something similar and she could relate to her.

De-personalisation is a serious phenomenon where the sufferer persistently or repeatedly has the feeling that they are observing themselves from outside their own body or they have a sense that things around them are not real. This condition is often seen in people who have experienced extreme trauma and is not similar to the experience my client described, yet she felt I was dismissing her experiences when I explained the difference between both experiences.

I also have spoken to other young people who believe they may have attention deficit disorder because they have some difficulties concentrating, where it is far more likely that their current life circumstances are the reason for their concentration challenges.

Dr Google and Dr Tiktok

This is a growing trend that seems to be a more recent extension of the Dr Google phenomenon. I remember visiting my GP six years ago and seeing a humorous sign on his noticeboard which read, ‘Don’t mistake your Google search for my medical degree’.

When I inquired about it, my GP said: ‘you’d be surprised how relevant that slogan will be in the coming years’, and he wasn’t wrong.

Many mental health TikTok influencers base their advice on their lived experience, so they declare themselves ‘experts by experience’. According to Mitch Prinstein of the American Psychological Association, these influencers are taking advantage of vulnerable young people searching for a community. In a recent New York Times article, he said: “They are using their current struggle with mental health symptoms as a way to find like-minded people, sometimes wearing their symptoms as a badge of pride or a shorthand way to explain themselves to others”.

Working in the mental health field for over 25 years, I have learned that very few experiences of mental distress are the same. Of course, there will be essential commonalities to share as they decrease a sense of loneliness often associated with emotional pain, but mental distress is rarely the same.

I have treated thousands of young people with eating disorders, mood disorders and anxiety disorders and I have yet to meet two with the same story. Although the symptom profile may be similar, the experience and origins of these emotions, thoughts and behaviours are always different.

While I can appreciate how sharing experiences can be helpful, being suggestive and putting words or a diagnosis into people’s mouths and minds is often counterproductive.

‘Relatable’ is not reliable

While many mental advocates will say that if sharing their story ‘helps one person, then it's worth it’ the TikTok influencers seem to want to sway the opinions of as many people as possible, which seems more about ‘reach’ than ‘support’.

The manner in which some of the TikTok mental health influencers are communicating is disturbing. Based on the conversations with my clients, I decided to search through some of the mental health TikTok content. I came across a video which starts with: ‘Have you ever struggled in a social conversation? If so, you probably have social anxiety’.

We must understand that not all worry is anxiety and not all sadness is depression. There is a need for young people to realise that experiencing worry and sadness over the course of their life is not only normative but it is also inevitable.

Associating everyday experiences with mental disorders dilutes the experience of those with severe mental health difficulties and raises the anxieties of others experiencing normative life events. At one time or another, we have all suffered from some social awkwardness in certain conversations, but this does not mean that we have social anxiety and need to seek treatment for it.

Taking an everyday example of life's challenges and pathologising can leave impressionable young people feeling that there must be something wrong with them and that they need to seek treatment for it.

While there are undoubtedly many young people who suffer from conditions similar to social anxiety, this is a specific condition with a particular set of symptoms, where the frequency and severity of these experiences are crucial for it to qualify as a bona fide diagnosis.

This criterion is often ignored in the one-minute TikTok videos. Instead, the influencers focus on the relatability of their content, hooking people in and offering sensational life-changing advice to get more traction.

We know that for something to ‘go viral’ on the internet, there often needs to be a sensational component to the content. So, the sensational dimension must follow once the relatability has been established.

Self-diagnosis of a mental disorder is often the sensationalist tagline.

The offer of a diagnosis and treatment may offer an instant solution to your problems but, like the magician who pulls a rabbit out of his hat, it’s an illusion.