Colman Noctor: Scary pile of treats undermine our children's health 

I struggle with the Halloween trick-or-treat ritual. The stuffed bags of sweets and chocolates my children bring home are a testament to the generosity of our neighbours but it’s difficult to talk about healthy eating when your child is holding fistfuls of goodies.

I am involved in this year’s public health START campaign run in conjunction with Safefood, the HSE and Healthy Ireland, which aims to support parents in limiting treat foods.

The focus of the campaign is on health, not weight. But if we fail to get to grips with our children’s excess intake of sugary, salty and fatty foods, this will undoubtedly create more significant health challenges for them in the future.

Recent research findings from the START campaign are cause for serious concern. They reveal that treat foods are a key contributor to energy intake in children’s diets on the island of Ireland. These foods provide one-fifth of the energy intake in two- to four-year-olds and one-quarter of the energy intake in five- to 12-year-olds.

I was asked to get involved in the START initiative because parents, when surveyed, said they did not need information about the nutritional values of certain foods but advice on how to encourage their children to make healthy choices and discourage overconsumption of foods of little or no nutritional value.

Importantly, they wanted to know “how” they could row back on treat foods without making their child conscious of their weight and without an all-out revolt in their families.

Portion size is central to the problem

Giving treats to our children is an easy habit to form and a much harder one to break. The marketing of treat foods is also very powerful, distorting our understanding of how much is enough and how much is too much. It is now much harder to purchase a standard-size bar of chocolate as supermarket shelves are packed with large ‘share size’ versions. Also, some soft drinks companies frequently offer 50% extra free, not to mention super-size servings available in some fast food outlets. ‘Bigger is better’ promotions normalise excess and skew our understanding of portions. More importantly, they distort children’s concepts of how much is too much.

If our starting position is that there are no ‘good’ and ‘bad’ foods, only good and bad ‘amounts’ of food, then our understanding of portion size is central to the problem and the solution.

Many parents report that the number of high-calorie snacks children consume is a hangover from the pandemic, where food and treats were some of the few things available to reward or compensate children.

So how do you reverse this habit? Knowing what to do is only a small part of the challenge. Initiating and sticking to behavioural change is the real difficulty. Many families tend to get a surge of energy and enthusiasm when starting a healthy eating plan but if they are over-ambitious, their goals quickly become unsustainable.The key is gradual and progressive small changes. If your children have two treats a day, then aim to reduce that to one treat a day on weekdays and two on weekends. Once this has been achieved, it will give parents the confidence to keep going with their healthy diet options. Quick wins are crucial to encouraging success and maintaining progress.

Start small and build on your success. The goal is not to be the best healthy eaters on the planet — but if your family has better eating habits next week compared to this week, that’s progress.

Behavioural change is challenging when trying to get our children to make healthier choices around snacks. But familiarity is one of the best ways to overcome unfamiliarity. In other words, the more you do something different, the less different it becomes.

Changing family culture

If you are aiming to improve your family’s relationship with treat foods, here are some good ways to start:

Set your goals: Make the goals fit your family culture. If you are a family with many treats in the cupboard, aim to buy less. Small achievable goals are more sustainable than dramatic gestures.

Structure: Tell your family that this is something you will all try. If it helps put a sign on the kitchen cupboard stating ‘One treat a day, choose wisely’. This reminds everyone of what you as a family are trying to achieve.

Support: The adults need to role model the new pared-back approach to treats and show their commitment. This is to be light-hearted and fun and not something that brings an air of gloom to the family atmosphere.

Food options: Provide food options for children who are used to snacking on treats. Their appetite for healthy alternatives may not adjust at the same rate as you hope their attitude does, so have some alternative snacks, like fruit, yogurts etc on hand to offer as a replacement.

Stick with your plan: A vision without a plan is just a wish. There may be days when the plan is compromised, especially on special occasions. But if this happens, anticipate it, regroup and try again the following day. Failure is not falling down, it is refusing to get back up.

Your approach to changing your family’s eating habits is key to success. If you talk about it as a laborious chore, their engagement level will likely reflect your perspective. Try to be upbeat and hopeful about what you want to achieve and stay focused on the goal of a healthier family culture that includes occasional treats. Take the control back into your hands rather than being dictated to by ‘bigger-is-better’ marketing.

I have set myself a goal this Halloween. I will try to encourage my children not to gorge on the bags of treats straight away but instead to portion them out so that they make up our treat supply over the coming weeks. All going to plan, it will spare me trying to manage the irritability of the comedown from the sugar highs on Halloween night and save me a few quid on the grocery bill for the weeks ahead.