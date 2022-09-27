Tots To Teens: Buy preloved children's clothes to save money and help the planet

Celeb mums

TV presenter, children's book author and mum of three Lucy Kennedy is a busy mum, juggling family life with work. She is currently promoting her fourth book in The Friendship Fairies series. These books for children over six follow the fairy sisters Emme, Holly and Jess as they learn about magic, friendship and fun.

Lucy had a reading in Eason's in Liffey Valley last Saturday and has plans to be in Eason's in Galway on December 1. Keep an eye on her Instagram page for more events as they are announced.

Lucy Kennedy. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Meanwhile, radio host, TV presenter and mum of two Jennifer Zamparelli is another multi-tasking woman. She features with her husband Lau on the cover of the most recent issue of VIP magazine and talks about opening a hair salon in Dublin. Other images show her enjoying downtime with her children and parents at the Van Gogh experience in Dublin.

A baby's skin can be super sensitive, so parents must be careful what they use on it.

Meadows Baby Skin Care Gift Set, €37.95 [exa.mn/Baby-Gift-Set] includes a baby oil made from calming calendula and sweet almond oil. It's perfect for use as a massage oil, bath oil, or treatment for cradle cap or dry skin. The Baby Bum Balm contains soothing oils, beeswax and vitamin E to help prevent irritation and nappy rash.

Laura Grant is a Dublin-based mother of three. Like all children, her three grew quickly, and as they did, Grant realised that she had lots of beautiful clothing her children had worn only a handful of times before outgrowing them.

She was concerned about the waste and decided to do something about it, setting up www.lovelythings.ie, an online shop that sells quality pre-loved clothes for babies and children up to 12 years old.

There are dresses, booties, hats, jackets, tracksuits, hoodies, leggings, swimwear and more to choose from as well as bundles of bibs, muslin cloths, tights and vests.

Fussy eating expert Louise Lennox with Robert Brady and Nyla Degrate. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Coughs and colds have been doing the rounds since the kids went to school. So, it's no wonder that a new study by the children's supplement brand Vivio Junior found that 60% of parents are worried about their children's immunity.

Diet is a key cause of concern, with 48% reporting they felt their children weren't getting enough vitamins from their diet alone.

Chef and children's eating expert Louise Lennox, whose son was a fussy eater, advises parents to set up a regular eating schedule to help behaviour, reduce anxiety, and improve appetite. She also suggests involving children - allowing them to choose their lunchbox and helping to pack it for the day ahead.

Fyffes Fit Squad is an award-winning children's fitness programme that visits schools across Ireland, introducing young children to the importance of physical exercise and healthy eating. Since starting in 2018, the health and fitness experts have met more than 20,000 children, and this year, they plan to meet 7,500 more.

The fitness experts take the children through an active workout and give tips on healthy eating through fun-filled activities. They also encourage schools to join Ireland's Fittest School Competition, which involves children completing weekly exercises and learning about nutrition and mindfulness, earning points as they work through each task. The school with the most points will be crowned the winner by March 23, 2023.

If you'd like to invite Fyffes Fit Squad to visit your child's school, see www.fyffesuad.ie