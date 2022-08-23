Dr Phil Kieran: I'm worried my child will pick up infections in playschool  

Getting viruses is a part of life, and recent research suggests it is quite important for development
Dr Phil Kieran: I'm worried my child will pick up infections in playschool  

Dr Phil Kieran.  Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 02:01
Dr Phil Kieran

Dr. Phil Kieran

GENERAL PRACTITIONER

My three-year-old daughter is due to start playschool next month. I'm worried about her picking up infections while she's there. What can I do to minimise the risk?

Starting playschool is a big step in every child's and parent's life and the worry about illness is always there. Most of us have seen when our friends and peers send their kids to childcare/preschool, they have had to deal with frequent illnesses and, of course, we want to do anything we can to minimise the risk of this happening. 

Most new parents I talk to are shocked to find out that the average number of viral infections per year a preschool child has is about six to 12. These mainly occur during the cold months of September to March, which can mean approximately one every three weeks.

Fortunately, our immune system is designed to deal with this exposure and starts learning how to fight different viruses from the day we are born. This immunity will continue to develop but the immune system needs to experience these viruses to mature normally. Allowing children to play with other children is essential for normal neurological development and is to be encouraged. Since the start of Covid, this has obviously decreased a lot but is thankfully starting to pick up again. If your three-year-old has older siblings, she is not likely to catch as many viruses as she will have been exposed to some of these at home.

You can do nothing to remove this risk, but a good strategy is to teach your child to cough or sneeze into their elbow and wash their hands before meals. This practice is good general advice for all ages. However, I would caution against using scare tactics to encourage safe sneezing and coughing as it can lead to excessive fear of germs. 

Another important aspect of a healthy immune system is diet. A varied, healthy diet helps keep the immune system efficient, making infections less severe when they get them. 

It's not all bad news for those of you with kids starting playschool — getting viruses is a part of life, and recent research suggests it is quite important for development. Researchers have found that exposure to viruses in early childhood can also potentially reduce the risk of infections or asthma-type symptoms in school-age. So you could view these infections as stocking up immunity to the same viruses that they will meet in school. 

Vaccinating against a virus seems to provide a similar stimulus as getting the virus, so I still strongly support availing of all recommended vaccines before your child starts playschool.

  • If you have a question for Dr Phil, please email it to parenting@examiner.ie

Read More

In sync: Tracking your menstrual cycle can improve your life — here's how 

More in this section

Children Raising Hands In Class, Rear View Ten tips to save money on school uniforms — and make them last longer
Dry and scaly skin: Does my child have a rash or is it psoriasis? Dry and scaly skin: Does my child have a rash or is it psoriasis?
Tots to teens: tips and aids for back-to-school kids  Tots to teens: tips and aids for back-to-school kids 
#Parenting - Preschool#Parenting - Advice#Parenting - Toddler#Parenting - Columns
Girl using smartphone in dark, close up, low angle.

Colman Noctor: Protecting children from the influence of the influencer

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Logo ieFood
IE logo

Your digital cookbook

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.