Cork and Kerry cars covered in dust as Saharan sand hits Ireland

Have you noticed a thick film of dust settling on your car over the past day or so?

Or that the sunset has looked particularly orange or unusual?

Well, it turns out the culprit has travelled a long way to reach our shores.

The strange occurrences are caused by Saharan dust.

Yes, the dust we are seeing has travelled the about 4,700km from the Sahara Desert to Ireland.

According to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, it is because of the low-pressure system to the west of Spain which is steering up southerly winds from the south, over the Sahara Desert, up through France and towards Ireland.

"Those winds are carrying the Saharan dust so you have hot air and Saharan dust travelling from the Saharan Desert up towards Ireland," he said.

Mr O'Reilly said that we can expect the desert dust to hang around until at least the end of the week but the concentration will change from lighter to heavier at times.

"Satellite images do show quite clearly, you can see the Saharan dust in the atmosphere and quite a long trail of it back towards Spain and down to the Sahara. So it will be here for most of the week."

Generally, the dust stays up in the atmosphere above us and goes largely unnoticed by most people but when you get showers, the dust falls down with the rain.

A few reports of a shower in the Southwest and it brought the Saharan dust down with it! https://t.co/4W9cKc7hlL — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) September 4, 2023

Many people in Cork and Kerry have noticed the dust on their cars and outdoor furniture after some rain showers and have taken to social media to share photos of the desert dust.

Those who are looking to clean their newly dusted cars should use water to wash it away as wiping the dry dust could scratch the car or window.

People suffering from COPD or other breathing difficulties should monitor the levels of dust in the air and those with severe difficulties should try to stay indoors when levels are high.

"In general, most people it doesn't impact but obviously, those who already have breathing difficulties, it can cause them some more issues," said Mr O'Reilly who has already been contacted by some people concerned about the air quality.

Bit of a weird aul' sky this evening with the dead heat - haze? Smoke? Dust? pic.twitter.com/bjzN3mmAJq — Ciara | Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) September 4, 2023

The Saharan dust isn't all nuisance and bother though, as it lingers in the atmosphere above us, it has created some stunning sunrises and sunsets.

"If you look out for the sunset and sunrise the next couple of mornings, you might notice some more unusual colours and brighter colours," said Mr O'Reilly.

"You will get a kind of red-orange tint to the sky so that's one to look out for."

The colours of sunrise at Howth this morning as the sun rose from the horizon up the pier. pic.twitter.com/QRGAUWkFld — Sryan Bruen Photography (@sryanbruenphoto) September 5, 2023

Some may be surprised to find that the arrival of Saharan dust in Ireland is not unusual.

In fact, it happens every year — sometimes more than once.

In this particular instance, there is a high concentration of dust and it is with us for a longer duration so that is why more people are noticing its presence.

Mr O'Reilly said that the desert dust arriving in Ireland just weeks after smoke from the recent Canadian wildfires was found over Ireland is a reminder of just how small the world is.