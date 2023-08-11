'Idiotic and callous' vandalism damages historic bullaun stone at Glendalough

Vandalism at an ancient 'basin' stone with an unusual legend attached to it has prompted an investigation into what can be done to restore it or halt any further damage.

The Bullaun Stone at Derrybawn, in Glendalough in County Wicklow is also known as the 'Deerstone'. The name comes from a story that a deer shed its milk into the granite basin at a request from St Kevin.

What appears to be fire damage to the monument at the back entrance to Glendalough's monastic site has caused concern now that the boulder will further deteriorate unless remedial action is taken.

Fire damage to the Deerstone bullaun at Glendalough

Pat Reid is a project manager with the Heritage Council and a member of Glendalough Heritage Forum. He said there was a fire set in the Deerstone in the past week. "The Bullaun Stone, known as the Deerstone, has sustained severe damage as a result of this ignorant behaviour. There are at least four large cracks in the main boulder and the rim of the Bullaun recess has been particularly badly shattered."

He warned that: "It is very possible that these cracks travel far below and through the granite boulder into which the Bullaun is carved. The entire boulder is now susceptible to freeze/thaw action and will likely cleave apart in a short time if it cannot be repaired."

Mr Reid has described the damage as "one of the most idiotic and callous pieces of vandalism". In February this year the Lia Fáil standing stone at the Hill of Tara was graffitied; and last year the Loughcrew neolithic cairn in Meath was also damaged by someone scratching a name onto it. Mr Reid says: "I feel this damage to the Deerstone is an escalation of a dangerous trend of damaging behaviour, carelessness and outright disrespect for our Irish Heritage."

As well as cracks in the stone, there is significant discolouration from what is believed to have been a deliberate fire

Chris Corlett is an archaeologist with the National Monuments Service. He confirmed that the incident at Glendalough has been referred to the Gardaí. And he said they expect to engage a conservation specialist to examine the damage and to decide on what needs to be done to repair or further protect the stone.

It is understood that the cracks might potentially be repaired but there is also significant discolouration of the stone which is a chemical reaction and is more likely to be permanent.

A bullaun stone (Irish, bullán) is a one with a cup-shaped hollow which has either been made naturally or by hand. The stones are associated with religion, but are likely to be pre-Christian in origin — the water collected within them was thought to have the ability to cure ailments.

Mr Reid described the legend associated with this particular monument: "The most famous story is of a man with twin newborns, his wife lost in childbirth. He approached St Kevin asking how he was to feed the two babies. St Kevin instructed him to visit the Deerstone each morning and there would be ample milk for this children. St Kevin then called a wild deer from the mountain and asked it to provide fresh milk each morning, into the Deerstone, for these unfortunate children."

There are concerns that the fire damage may leave the bullán susceptible to freeze/thaw action and further damage

The Deerstone has featured in many iconic photos of Glendalough and is a favourite tourist spot for posing, with St Kevin's Kitchen and the Round Tower in the background.

National Heritage Week runs from August 12 until August 20. This nine-day celebration of Ireland’s natural, built and cultural heritage aims to promote awareness of our heritage, thereby encouraging its conservation and preservation. It is part of European Heritage Days, a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Union. Events include a one-hour talk on The Folklore of St Kevin and Glendalough at 3.30pm on August 20. And there are Tours of Archaeological Excavations at Glendalough from August 13-18.