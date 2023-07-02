Metal detectors and bare hands — how this early-medieval Irish treasure was discovered

When Michael Webb and his son, Mike, visited the early Christian site at Derrynaflan on February 17, 1980, they had no idea that the day would change their lives forever. Shrouded by the mists of time, Derrynaflan is a remote, early Christian monastic site on a fertile island surrounded by the vastness of Lurgoe Bog. Situated near Killenaule, County Tipperary, the area had remained undisturbed and almost forgotten for centuries, but this was about to change.

Within a short time of arrival, they made a momentous discovery. Using a metal detector to sweep the site, they uncovered an exceptionally strong signal and began digging with a small trowel and their bare hands. Soon they came upon a bronze basin and then, after further laborious excavating as rain began falling, they uncovered, concealed beneath the basin, the magnificent Derrynaflan Hoard. This consisted of an ornate chalice, silver paten, and a liturgical strainer that represented the highest expression of ecclesiastical art from early-medieval Ireland.

The Derrynaflan Chalice

Carrying the hoard in gathering darkness across the bog, they returned to their car. On reaching home, Michael Webb immediately contacted an archaeologist, who advised him to hand the find to the National Museum. Having had the hoard professionally photographed, the artefacts were then carefully packed and conveyed to the National Museum in Dublin. Here, it was agreed with Mr Webb to keep the discovery secret for a time in order to allow for an uninterrupted archaeological dig at the site.

Derrynaflan monastic site. Picture: John G O'Dwyer

Next, the question arose as to who owned the hoard, and what kind of compensation should be paid to the finders. The Webbs were happy to hand the artefacts over to the National Museum but expected compensation in return, as had been the case with past finds. Eventually, they were offered £10,000 by the National Museum to release their claim but considered this derisory. The Hoard had been valued by Sotheby’s Auction House, London at £5 to £6 million and the two landowners of Derrynaflan Island, who had no involvement with the actual find, had each been offered £25,000.

The Derrynaflan hoard as found in 1980

Soon after this, the situation became adversarial with both sides lawyering up. The Irish common law, derived from English law, dictated that a valuable object discovered after being hidden could be regarded as a treasure trove if the original owner or their heirs were unknown. On this basis, the Webbs asserted the hoard belonged to them and should be returned forthwith. The National Museum begged to differ and relied on a little-known piece of legislation to support their case. The National Monuments Act of 1930 stated, “It shall not be lawful for any person . . . to excavate, dig plough or otherwise disturb within around or in proximity to any such national monument.” Relying on this, the Museum claimed the Webbs had the right to enter but not dig the site at Derrynaflan.

Derrynaflan Island, a limestone mass surrounded by peat bog land in Tipperary. Picture: Dan Linehan

After six years of protracted legal battles, the High Court ruled in 1986 that the Hoard’s estimated value of £5.5m should be paid to the Webbs. Ireland was at that stage experiencing yet another of its deep recessions, and the idea of handing over such a large sum at a time of severe spending cutbacks did not sit well with the public. A decision was made to appeal. In 1987 a judgement from the Supreme Court held that the Hoard in fact belonged to the State. The judgement was, however, critical of the small sum originally offered to the Webbs, whose conduct and attitude following the discovery of the Hoard were described as “entirely praiseworthy” and ruled they should now receive a reward of £50,000 for their discovery.

Today the Derrynaflan Hoard can be admired at the National Museum in Dublin, while it is now much easier to visit the island where it was discovered in 1980. The mystical island in a bog has been made accessible as stage-one of the Littleton Labyrinth project. This will eventually create 100 km of cycleways and walkways around the former Bord na Móna peatlands. Overall, the intention is to develop the surroundings as a project to stimulate the area as a major tourism hub for bushcraft, survival and outdoor activity experiences.

If you would like to visit the site where the chalice was found, park at the Horse and Jockey Hotel, County Tipperary (just off the M8) and follow the signs from the ball alley behind. You go left and right and then left along a gravel path before swinging left again on a rustic track to reach mystical Derrynaflan. This is a beguiling place to linger in the silence by the monastic remains and absorb the big, lonesome skies and emptiness of it all — before returning to your start point after a walking time of about two hours.

John G O'Dwyer's latest book, 50 best Irish Walks , is published by Currach Books.