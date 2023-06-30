Islands of Ireland: Ghost ship travels 160 miles to rest near sister ship wreck

The former lighthousekeeper of the very small Bantry Bay island, Roancarrigmore, has told this column of the huge waves that sometimes pummelled the lighthouse and crashed across its small courtyard: “Roancarrig is such a low-lying rock that when you get a spring tide and a south-easterly gale the amount of water that will go over the rock will do a huge amount of damage.”

There is barely a scrap of vegetation on the island and nothing manmade, at least nothing manmade that was meant as a fixture. In the centre of the island in a low pool lies the sorry sight of a shipwreck dating from 1990.

The Spanish trawler, Nuestra Senora de Gardotza, sank in a severe gale and very heavy seas in January that year. The crew of 16 was successfully rescued in an operation involving the LE Deirdre and the RAF Sea King helicopter. However, leading seaman Michael Quinn died in the rescue attempt and received a posthumous award of the distinguished service medal and also the Spanish cross of naval merit awarded by King Juan Carlos.

Dan MacCarthy at the wreck of Nuestra Senora de Gardtoza which sank in 1990 on Roancarrig Beg Island, Bantry Bay

The trawler had previously been arrested six times including one incident where the owner was penalised £120,000. On this occasion, it put to sea despite a gale warning. Furthermore, it even gave an incorrect location when sending out a mayday signal. It was the fourth Spanish vessel to run aground in a two-week period.

Today, the boat’s rusting hulk sits forlornly and stubbornly on Roancarrigbeg resisting any ideas the sea might have of flinging it back from whence it came. Engine parts and other assorted metal pieces, including the boat’s keel, are tossed about the island. One piece embedded beneath a boulder looks like it might have lettering on it. And what appears to be a metal chair is wedged under another rock.

The boat sank 33 years ago. However, a follow-up event 23 years later is enough to send shivers up your spine. On November 30, 2000, another Spanish ship, the Zorro Zaure, got into difficulties about 220km off Mizen Head. The trawler was in imminent danger of sinking so another rescue mission was launched and everyone aboard the vessel was taken off safely by helicopter. The Zorro Zaure, severely listing, was on the point of sinking but refused to go under. Instead, it was pushed towards the shore by strong westerlies, a ghost ship in charge of its own fate, destination unknown.

Wreck of Nuestra Senora de Gardtoza — a sister ship of the Zorro Zaure which also ended up at Roancarrig Beg Island. Picture: Dan MacCarthy

Visual sightings were then lost but a week later fishing boxes and an oil slick were spotted off Castletownbere. A Navy diving team was despatched to investigate and, you guessed it, the wreck of the Zorro Zaure was found just 400m from the Nuestra Senora de Gardotza. Whether brought by prevailing currents or the hand of destiny, we know not.

Nothing incredible there, that two ships should sink side by side, except for the fact that both ships were built in the same shipyard in Bilbao, had the same builder, were sister ships, and had the same owner.

The story is related in the kayaking book Oileáin by David Walsh who perfectly sums up the coincidence: “The Zorro Zaure had travelled 160 unguided and unplanned miles, barely floating and in her death throes, to lie forever in a foreign land immediately beside her sister the Nuestra Senora de Gardotza.”

How to get there: No ferry. Kayak from a small pier on the opposite shore.

