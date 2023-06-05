Five hikes where you can get Irish Pilgrim Passport stamps

The Spanish Camino has undoubtedly been the European tourism phenomenon of the 21st century. Numbers footing this ancient fishing net of Spanish routes have risen from fewer than a thousand in 1985 to almost half a million today. Until recently, however, almost none of the pilgrim walkers, bringing large amounts of spending to northwest Spain, would have considered Ireland an alternate destination; conventional wisdom held that this country possessed little in terms of penitential walks.

The truth is that Ireland actually has a dense network of mystical paths and a vibrant pilgrim tradition, with most routes long predating the Camino. Lough Derg was, and still is, one of Europe’s foremost pilgrim destinations, while medieval penitents also journeyed to Glendalough, Skellig Michael, Gougane Barra, Croagh Patrick and Mount Brandon. Despite past popularity, however, Ireland’s sacred tracks were almost totally forgotten for generations, since virtually nothing was done to reignite awareness of their existence.

It is sometimes said that the past never completely dies, but eventually comes to revisit us. So, it has now come to pass that pilgrim walkers are returning in increasing numbers to Ireland’s spiritual trails. The major factor in this resurgence was undoubtedly the foundation in 2013 of Pilgrim Paths Ireland (PPI). An umbrella body for the voluntary groups involved with promoting Ireland’s main spirituality-based routes, the objective of the organisation is to generate increased pilgrim footfall, while maximising tourism spend within rural communities.

One of the PPI’s main initiatives is an Irish Pilgrim Passport, offering an opportunity to explore five waymarked penitential routes through some of the most captivating Irish scenery. To meet the requirements laid down in the Passport, walkers must produce evidence of having completed 120 km of Ireland’s spiritual trails. While many walkers are happy to do this alone or with friends, others prefer the security and local knowledge offered by a fully organised walk.

Cnoc na dTobar Pilgrim Mountain, County Kerry Picture: John G O'Dwyer for Outdoors

These individuals are now being catered for with a midsummer walk, which runs from June 17-24, and offers the opportunity for a hike along the passported pilgrim paths of Ireland. 'The Irish Pilgrim Journey' involves fully escorted walks and return transport, with guides leading each group and stamping the pilgrim passports at the end of the path. With five stamps, participants can then obtain a Teastas (completion certificate) at journey's end in Ballintubber Abbey, County Mayo.

The 5 passported walks that will be completed as part of the Irish Pilgrim Journey

St Finbarr’s Pilgrim Path, County Cork (June 17 and 18)

This pilgrim walk of 37km offers unforgettable vistas as it recreates the journey of St Finbarr from Drimoleague through the mountains and secluded valleys of West Cork to establish a monastery at Gougane Barra. Requiring two days to complete, the path crosses remote paths through the Shehy Mountains and ends with a magnificent descent into the serene Gougane Barra valley.

Cnoc na dTobar, Co Kerry (June 19)

This has been a sacred mountain since the ancient pagan festival of Lúghnasa was celebrated on its summit. The 9 km pilgrim path is clearly marked by 14 Stations of the Cross, leading to an imposing Celtic cross on the summit plateau. On a clear day the mountaintop offers one of the finest vista’s in Ireland extending from the Skellig Islands to the Dingle Mountains, the Mcgillycuddy’s Reeks and Cork’s magnificent Beara Peninsula.

Cosán na Naomh, Co Kerry (June 20)

Ancient 18km path with a strong penitential tradition. It starts from Ventry Beach and finishes beneath one of Ireland’s highest and most revered mountains — Brandon, in the West Kerry Gaeltacht. Completing this path is a great way to experience the elemental, myth-laden topography of the renowned West Kerry landscape. The route comes replete with many antiquities, historic buildings, and religious sites.

St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow (June 22)

This 30km pilgrim trail from Hollywood to Glendalough traces the footsteps of St Kevin on his journey to found a monastic settlement in the heart of the Wicklow Mountains. A well-marked penitential track, it rises gently to the sweeping viewpoint of the Wicklow Gap before descending easily down the Glendasan Valley to the monastic city of Glendalough, which was a European centre of pilgrimage and learning in medieval times.

The Tóchar, Co Mayo (June 24)

This dramatic 35km route starting at Ballintubber Abbey follows the ancient royal road from Rathcruachan (seat of the Kings of Connaught) to Croagh Patrick, which is Ireland’s most revered mountain. Holding many resonances from its pagan past, it was Christianised as a penitential route by St Patrick but remains stubbornly untamed and much as it was for medieval pilgrims. It will certainly make a memorable finish to Ireland’s midsummer festival of pilgrim walking.