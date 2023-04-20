Donal Hickey: Does hunting birds on a conservation list make sense?

A public consultation on the open seasons order is now underway so you can have your say on this issue — link in this article
The red grouse is among birds listed as Amber or Red on the BirdWatch Ireland Birds of Conservation Concern Ireland (BOCCI) list — but can still be hunted at certain times of the year

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 06:05
Donal Hickey

Gun club members tell us that red grouse, an emblematic bird of the moorland, has become quite scarce, amid concerns for its long-term survival. Some shooters haven’t seen a grouse in years.

As it feeds largely on heather, grouse has been severely hit by the loss of peaty habitat and is placed at number-one by Birdwatch Ireland on its amber, or red-listed, birds in need of help, with some in danger of extinction.

Fifteen types of birds are on this list. Yet, under an open seasons order, they may still be hunted at certain times of the year. Surely, there’s an argument for giving them a chance, at least until their numbers are allowed to rise again.

In 2019, 14 species covered by the order were highlighted as being of national-level concern on foot of a National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) report to the EU on the status of bird species in Ireland. Six, led by grouse, are ‘high priority’ with the EU.

The spotlight is now on a public consultation on the review of the open seasons order, announced by Heritage Minister and Green party TD Malcolm Noonan.

The review aims to put the shooting of species of concern on a ‘sustainable footing’. Also, the NPWS is looking at available information to inform decisions on any changes to the open seasons order.

Mr Noonan concedes that, despite 30 years of effort, latest assessments from EU birds and habitats directives show declining trends among some of our most threatened species.

Red grouse: (cearc fhraoigh) lagopus lagopus hibernicus — is a heavy-set bird with rounded body and wings, a short tail, small bill, small head and sturdy feathered legs
As well as grouse, others on the ‘concern’ list include mallard, teal, golden plover, woodcock and that regular moorland bird of yesteryear, snipe, alas not seen much anymore.

According to Birdwatch, grouse is a widespread breeding bird, in Ireland, though in small numbers. As a game (for shooting) species, it benefited from past management of heather moorland.

Grouse numbers here are much lower than in parts of northern England and eastern Scotland, where, unsurprisingly, it has given its name to a famous Scotch whiskey.

Grouse calls are distinctive accelerating series of loud nasal clacks ending in a trill. Picture: PA Photo / The Edrington Group
In Britain, controlled burning of heather on suitable moorland takes place, providing enhanced nesting and feeding opportunities for grouse, says Birdwatch. Here, the Irish Grouse Conservation Trust is doing similar work.

The national Red Grouse Survey 2006-08, found strongholds in Wicklow, Laois, and Waterford, and along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry. Few were remaining on the midland raised bogs.

Hope is the current review will draw a wide response from various interests and will offer a clearer picture on the impact of hunting on threatened species. Members of the public can get involved by completing an online survey by 5pm, on May 3 next.

