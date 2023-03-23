Hare's Corner initiative benefits more than the lovely hare

The unique Burren area of County Clare continues to show the way when it comes to nature-friendly farming in keeping with age-old traditions, setting an example for many other places to follow.

Your home for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the issues of Sustainability and Climate from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

Two years ago, the quaintly-named Hare’s Corner biodiversity initiative was launched by Burrenbeo Trust, a landscape charity dedicated to connecting people with their native places and their role in caring for them.

The hare’s corner idea continues a custom from days long gone whereby farmers set aside a section of poor-quality land for wild animals and for growing wildflowers, plants, and trees.

It was a practice that disappeared, like many others, with the onset of intensive farming, but there’s clearly an appetite for its restoration as more than 270 new hare’s corners have been created in the Burren in just two years.

Burrenbeo Trust Hare's Corner

They comprise 90 mini-woodlands with more than 10,000 native trees, including the rare Burren pine tree; 50 new ponds for biodiversity; 100 new mini-orchards, and close to 30 landowners availing of a Plan for Nature site visit and report.

William O'Brien with his grandson Miles O'Brien and their newly-planted Burren pine tree as part of a mini-woodland he planted through The Hare's Corner project

The next phase of the project, which is supported by State bodies and the EU, is being planned, at present.

Water is critical to all of this. Long ago, we remember how, around this time of year, every pond seemed to be full of frog spawn, looking like large clumps of black-spotted jelly.

Ennis Men’s Shed Pond developed along with Burrenbeo Trust

As around 50% of wetlands have disappeared nationally due to land reclamation, industrial peat extraction, and pollution, it’s only natural that the Clare plan should be encouraging landowners to have ponds in their hare’s corners.

All of which, for instance, benefits frogs which breed around February and March. No doubt, the evidence is now there to be seen in some of the aforementioned ponds.

Tadpoles grow in April and May and then move on to become froglets before leaving ponds in June, or July. Road kill, by the way, continues to be a factor in frog mortality, with many being killed as they make their way to spawning ponds.

Ponds can also be home to insects, newts and dragonflies and a host of native plants can be found in them, like water lilies and crowfoot. Some plants provide hiding places for young frogs.

Clarecastle Community Group planting Irish Seed Savers orchard trees

Let’s finish with the hare. The ancient landscape of the Burren is peppered with weather-beaten monuments, some relics of the Celtic era. The Celts respected the hare as an animal with supernatural powers that should not be harmed.

Irish hare: the Celts respected this creature as an animal with supernatural powers

In modern times, the treatment of the hare has aroused much controversy, but the fact that a successful, 21st-century initiative is named after this lovely creature surely reflects ongoing regard for it.