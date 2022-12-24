Get out of the house with Munster's top festive walks

Derrynane Mass Path, Co Kerry

This hidden gem of a walk from Beal Tra pier to Derrynane beach might only take 20 minutes but what it lacks in length it makes up for in scenery and history, being the path locals took to mass in Penal times and, allegedly, a smugglers route.

The trail hugs the pretty bay of Derrynane harbour weaving through forests, along a hidden beach with spectacular views of the bay and Skellig Islands beyond, and out onto Derrynane strand, voted one of the best beaches in the world and where you can continue your trail.

Once you’ve walked the 1km stretch of golden sand double back along the grassy dunes and over to Daniel O’Connell’s house for a pot of tea and some scones at the tearoom and take a stroll through the spectacular tropical gardens.

Post-walk pitstop:

Rain or shine, Keatings Bar (known locally as Bridie’s) is a firm favourite. When the sun’s out grab a table outside and enjoy a pint and a pizza. When the weather turns, head indoors to the tiny ‘sitting-room’ for a toasted sandwich and a drink by the fire.

Ardmore Cliff Walk, Co Waterford

One for the entire brood, this short walk (4.5km) ticks a lot of boxes: stunning sea views, dramatic coastal cliffs and plenty to keep the kids distracted from shipwrecks and ruins, monastic sites and plenty of wildlife.

You can fill your lungs with salty sea air as you amble the cliff-top paths that wend around Ardmore Head and Ram Head past St Declan’s Well, an old coastguard station and the remains of the Sampson ship, shipwrecked on a stormy night in 1988, Ardmore round tower, thought to be the first known round tower in Ireland, and a 12th Century cathedral.

Post-walk pitstop:

A former grocery shop-cum restaurant, White Horses is a family-run favourite in the little town of Ardmore with plenty of rustic ambiance and homely food: think chunky seafood chowders, grilled mussels and crispy roast duck – perfect for fuelling up after your brisk walk.

Dromore Woods & Nature Reserve, Co Clare

Covering 1,000 acres of woodland, a ramble here is more of a long stroll than a sweaty schlep up a mountain but you’re in for some quiet treats.

As part of the Burren National Park, expect to come across rivers, lakes, turloughs, limestone paths, peatlands and woods with all the wonderful living flora and fauna that goes with the territory.

There’s plenty of historical and archaeological interest too: the 17th Century O’Brien castle, two ring forts and a children’s burial ground. If the little ones are lagging behind, consider the castle trail – a 45-minute walk with plenty of benches to break up the journey.

Post-walk pitstop:

Find a quiet snug and enjoy some traditional Irish music and some comforting pub grub which varies from seafood and steaks to vegetarian and gluten-free options, at Bofey Quinns, a permanent entry on Ireland’s best pub lists.

The Seven Heads Walk, Co Cork

A walk that covers varied terrain — dense forests, sleepy fishing villages, rolling farmland, coastal hikes and sandy shorelines — this 42.5km route on the West Cork peninsula starts and finishes in Courtmacsherry and takes about two days to complete but you can chop it up into smaller manageable walks or just dip into one shorter section, the Fuschia walk from Courtmacsherry or Dunworley Bay to Barry’s Point, for example.

Whichever turn you take you’ll be met with stunning views. Expect to see blankets of bluebells in the woods in Spring, hedges of fuchsia in the Summer, dramatic seascapes and plenty of wildlife and historic sites en route.

Post-walk pitstop:

The Golden Pheasant is a charming café in an old farmhouse building serving good coffee and cakes.

Kilkee Cliff Walk, Co Clare

The pollock holes at Kilkee and Intrinsic Bay, so named after a ship of that name which was shipwrecked there in 1836, are some of the sweet spots along this lovely, blustery cliff walk that starts at the Diamond Rocks Café overlooking the pollock holes and weaves its way up to Knockroe Point and along a grassy verge with views of the Jurassic-like sea stacks that line this part of the coast.

Unlike the soaring Cliffs of Moher, these lower-level cliffs allow for closer and clearer exploration and they’re free to roam.

But unlike the Cliffs of Moher there is no fencing so take caution.

Post-walk pitstop:

For a menu of surf and turf in a traditional pub setting, try Naughton’s Bar on O’Curry Street just up from newcomer Holly’s Café where you can feast on gorgeous patisserie as well as a good selection of sandwiches and salads.

The view at Rathkeale on the Limerick Greenway,

Great Southern Trail, Co Limerick

Who says flat walks have to be boring?

Ireland’s disused railways have been getting a much-loved makeover in recent years, transforming them into car-free greenways that cut through beautiful countryside scenes, available for the public to explore.

The newest kid on the greenway block is Limerick’s Great Southern Trail that runs from Rathkeale right to the Kerry border at Abbeyfeale – that’s 40km of lush landscape, rural countryside and small charming towns studded with medieval gems: ancient ruins, famine graveyards and Norman castles to discover either by foot or on wheels.

Post-walk pitstop:

The chocolate-box town of Adare is a good dog leg. Explore the pretty main street with its shops housed in thatched cottages and stop for lunch at Aunty Lena’s Bar and dinner at The Blue Door.

Claragh Loop, Co Cork

If you’re in the mood for a gentle rural ramble this 10km walking route takes you from St Patrick’s church in Millstreet through hilly paths, across sheep-strewn fields and up Claragh Mountain. You’ll know you’re at the top when you spot the iron cross.

Look out for Cilin, a famine graveyard en route and don’t forget to look up and take in the panoramic North Cork landscape — on a clear day you might spot Carrauntoohil in the distance.

The route is also famed for its birds and native wildlife and plants so it might suit avid birdwatchers and budding botanists.

Post-walk pitstop:

The Wallis Arms in Millstreet covers all the bases: a hotel with comfortable, if basic, rooms, a restaurant with a menu that covers every type of eater (think pasta, steak, curries, vegetarian options), a good kids menu, and a cute tearoom.

Coomloughra Horseshoe, Co Kerry

The MacGillycuddy Reeks might seem like Alpine pimples compared to some of Europe’s great mountains but be warned: these are Ireland’s highest summits, home to some of the most challenging and spectacular walks.

Navigating some of the knife-edged ridges requires some white-knuckled stamina but the rewards are plenty with views of the Kingdom in all its glory.

Take the hydro road from the car park going clockwise across Cnoc Iochtair and Skregmore to the precipitous Beenkeragh ridge and on to the summit of Carrauntoohil. Then descend down the well-worn Caher path to Lough Eighter with views of Coomloughra.

Post-walk pitstop:

Kate Kearney’s Cottage has been a key tourist attraction in the Killarney area since the 1900s and although its legacy stretches well beyond Ireland’s shores it still remains a small family-run café which is all part of its charm.

There’s drinks, casual fare and traditional music in the bar and a restaurant with a good modern menu.

Lismore Walk, Co Waterford

The pretty town of Lismore is enough of a draw with its 19th Century gothic castle that juts out over the River Blackwater, and its charming main street but it also happens to be loaded with a variety of great trails.

Spot herons, swans, kingfisher and tern on the riverside walk which winds alongside the River Blackwater.

The Lady Louisa’s walk takes you through woodland to Lismore Castle and the Towers Walk is a short 2km looped trail taking in Ballysaggartemore Towers, gate lodges built in 1850, woodland and waterfalls.

Post-walk pitstop:

Gastropub Foley’s on the Mall is a good place to rest up after a walk through Lismore. Grab a drink in the dinky pub downstairs or head upstairs for more elaborate dining. Two large outdoor dining spaces make it a good spot in summer. foleysonthemall.ie

Glengarra Millenium Trail, Co Tipperary

This is no ordinary walk in the woods. At the foot of the Galtees, Glengarra forest is a wooded wilderness where getting lost feels like therapy as you stand among the oak, ash, pine, yew and birch trees planted as part of the Millennium Forest project in 2000.

The new trees are in addition to the existing forest which has been in situ here for centuries. It’s the perfect place for a family stroll with the dog with looped trails and plenty of adventurous paths and streams to cross.

The Millenium Trail runs alongside the Burncourt River which you have to cross at several intervals: somewhat challenging at times but equally thrilling.

Post-walk pitstop:

The woods are a good spot for a picnic but if you fancy a proper seat on which to eat your lunch take the short drive to Cahir town for a bite at the Lava Rock Restaurant known for its top notch lunch and dinner menu. The additional café Lava Brew, with outdoor seating, is also dog friendly so bring the pooch and enjoy some excellent coffee and cake.

Sheep's Head Peninsula

Sheep’s Head Lighthouse, Co Cork

This dramatic looped walk offers some unforgettable views of the Cork coastline between Bantry Bay and Dunmanus Bay. Expect to be windswept as you make your way around the peninsula which juts precariously out into the Atlantic.

The views out to sea, taking in Mizen Head, Beara Island and beyond, are enough to make it worthwhile but this corner of Ireland is a land laced with beauty untainted by time and the trail sidles up past lovely Lough Akeen, pretty waterside towns of Ahakista and Kilcrohane, blowholes, stone circles, sheer cliffs, medieval churches and, of course, the main attraction Sheep’s Head lighthouse, plus a WW2 bunker which is guaranteed to pique some kids’ interest.

Post-walk pitstop:

If Cork is known as the food capital of Ireland then West Cork must be the epicentre. The Crookhaven Inn is charming pub cum restaurant one peninsula over that serves seriously good pub grub with the emphasis on local ingredients and a buzzing pub atmosphere

Torc Mountain, Co Kerry

There’s no shortage of beauty spots in the Kingdom but the view from the top of Torc Mountain is surely Kerry at its scenic best. But then, this is Killarney National Park – a hillwalker’s dream. And the beauty of Torc is it’s easily accessible and manageable terrain making it a good choice for families.

There are a number of routes that can be taken but the summit trail will take you to the top along Owengarriff River and, at one point, The Old Kenmare Road. Once you reach the peak you’ll have a view that stretches from the Dingle Peninsula to the Lakes of Killarney – hard to top.

Post-walk pitstop:

After you’ve descended the mountain, and if your legs have anything left, take a stroll around Muckross House and Gardens before heading into Colgan’s gastro pub at the Muckross Park Hotel where you can warm up with their Guinness beef stew and a pint. muckrosspark.com/colgans/

Lough Derg, Co Tipperary

Some say Tipperary has all of Ireland’s best landscape features, except for the coast that is.

There’s high mountains, lakes, river valleys, canals, woodlands, expansive bogs and quaint villages. The Lough Derg Way is a 68km trail that starts in Limerick City and ends in Tipperary and promises some pretty stellar scenic encounters.

If you’re after those views without the long schlep you can take shorter routes along the trail which is marked by five trailheads, allowing you to break it into sections.

But it’s worth considering a stop at Killaloe, a heritage town once home to the 11th century High Kings of Ireland, to visit St Flannan’s Cathedral and the postcard-pretty village of Dromineer.

Post-walk pitstop:

Right on the waterfront in Ballina, Flanagan’s on the Lake is top-notch gastro dining with a number of awards to show for it. And you get a meal with a stellar view. flanagansonthelake.ie

Mahon Falls Walk, Waterford

The Comeraghs, Co Waterford

This is more of a climb than a walk with plenty of peaks to play with, hence the name Comeraghs which translates from Irish as ‘abundant in hollows and streams’; there are about 15 corries and too many streams to count along this majestic mountain range which rewards hikers with breath taking views of the timeless rolling uplands dotted with bogs and lakes.

Highlights include Coushingaun plateau with unrivalled panoramas. From here you can peer down into Coushingaun Lake, one of the finest glaciated corries in Europe which sits like a jewel tucked between mountains ridges, and over to Dungarvan Harbour and beyond.

Post-walk pitstop:

There’s something to suit the entire brood at Castle Street’s 360 Cookhouse including a special menu for your four-legged friend. Choose from the fresh fish, steaks, gourmet burgers and stone-baked pizzas on offer, plus an exciting cocktail list.

The Clare Glens Loop, Co Limerick

Looking for a walk you can all enjoy? This looped route follows the Clare River through a beautiful scenic forest past waterfalls, natural rock pools and rapids with an option to join the longer Glen loop at the ‘kissing gate’ at the left of the stone footbridge.

It might lack the drama of the wild peaks or coastal paths but it offers an enchanting stroll in wooded wilderness that’s perfect for little legs and kids will enjoy hopping from Limerick to Tipperary and back on various bridges that cross the river.

Post-walk pitstop:

Revive with a hot cuppa, a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner at the cosy Rua Café on Main Street in Murroe.