New robot to stop plastic waste ending up in the sea

At least 70 cities in Europe can now prevent huge amounts of waste from ending up in the sea. This has been demonstrated in the city of Aarhus in Denmark, where the robot SeaProtectorOne, made by All In On Green, collected more than 100,000 pieces of waste from the city's river in just 20 months. The technology shows how much pollution the city would otherwise dump into the marine environment.

Once waste enters the oceans, removing it is extremely difficult. This is why a Danish robotics invention is tackling the problem before it happens. The robot SeaProtectorOne is installed at the river mouth in Aarhus, where the river flows into the harbour and wider sea. The robot collects waste such as plastic cups, facemasks and pizza boxes —before they pollute the sea. However, it still allows boats and other marine vessels to pass by.