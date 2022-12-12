New robot to stop plastic waste ending up in the sea

Every year plastic rubbish equivalent to the weight of 57,000 blue whales ends up in the oceans. This device has been found suitable for 70 European cities and could also be used in Cork and Dublin
Many tonnes of waste flow into the sea from the world’s rivers: A Danish robot minimises this pollution Pictures: Business Wire

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 11:10

At least 70 cities in Europe can now prevent huge amounts of waste from ending up in the sea. This has been demonstrated in the city of Aarhus in Denmark, where the robot SeaProtectorOne, made by All In On Green, collected more than 100,000 pieces of waste from the city's river in just 20 months. The technology shows how much pollution the city would otherwise dump into the marine environment.

Once waste enters the oceans, removing it is extremely difficult. This is why a Danish robotics invention is tackling the problem before it happens. The robot SeaProtectorOne is installed at the river mouth in Aarhus, where the river flows into the harbour and wider sea. The robot collects waste such as plastic cups, facemasks and pizza boxes —before they pollute the sea. However, it still allows boats and other marine vessels to pass by.

Kim Gulvad Svendsen, COO, Aarhus Municipality, praised this new weapon in the fight to prevent sea pollution: "After the trial period, we were surprised at just how effective the robot was and by how much waste — especially plastic — it removed. This is plastic that will no longer end up in our marine environment. So the robot supports Aarhus Municipality's sustainability efforts and above all, the UN's global sustainable development goal no. 14: Life Below Water."

Every year, the amount of plastic waste that ends in the oceans is equivalent in weight to 57,000 blue whales. At least 90% of the plastic waste that floats around in the oceans, ends in the sea via river systems, according to the periodical Environmental Science.

This new system is 100% automated, can be run on green energy and requires minimal monitoring and maintenance.

"Once waste enters the sea it spreads quickly and is difficult to collect. Whereas the current in a river allows for the systematic filtering of waste in a limited area without disturbing fish or birds," said Peter Grønkjær, Professor of Marine Biology at Aarhus University.

Mads Tranders Nielsen from All In On Green is the man who invented SeaProtectorOne: "In an ideal world, every citizen everywhere would learn to always put waste into a waste bin. But we don't live in an ideal world. The idea for the robot came to me when I saw huge amounts of waste floating in a river in Melbourne. SeaProtectorOne has now shown its worth, even in Aarhus, one of Europe's greenest cities. So, I'm looking forward to bringing this technology to the rest of the world for the benefit of the marine environment, fish and birds."

