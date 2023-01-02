Pilgrim path between Ireland and Wales expected to see thousands of walkers

It is one of the tourism phenomena of the modern age. Seeking meaning beyond materialism, the number of modern-day pilgrims completing the Camino of St James has risen from fewer than 500 back in 1984 to 350,000 in 2019, with the headcount this year expected to reach almost half a million.

Until recently, however, almost none of these 21st-century pilgrims would have imagined Wales or Ireland as an alternative to Spain for contemplative walking.

However, the Celtic islands of Northern Europe have a dense network of mystical paths and a vibrant pilgrim tradition, with most of these routes long predating the Camino. Dormant for centuries, these paths are now experiencing a dramatic revival.

One example is a transnational pilgrim path, which has just been launched in County Wexford.

Celebrating the ancient Celtic links between Ireland and Wales, the Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way connects the early Christian monastic site at Ferns, County Wexford, with St Davids City in Wales.

Taking an average of nine days to walk, the path consists of five stages in Wexford and four stages in Pembrokeshire, with an Irish Sea crossing between.

Expected to draw tourism outside the main hospitality centres of Ireland and Wales, the new route is projected to attract at least 4,000 pilgrim walkers within five years.

Two Celtic Lands — Two Celtic Saints — One Transformative Journey

The revived path is based on a robust tradition which tells of the Irish-born St Aidan journeying across the Irish Sea to study under St David, patron saint of Wales. Aidan was gifted honeybees by David on his return to Ireland. These then thrived within the famous monastery he founded at Ferns, which became renowned for the quality of its honey. A special bond was thus created between two holy men and two Celtic lands, with David later journeying to Wexford and leaving his mark on the landscape in the form of a much-venerated holy well at Oilgate.

The Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way

At the recent launch in Ferns, County Wexford, the route of the new path was introduced before a large attendance by Iain Tweedale, the former head of online broadcasting at BBC Wales and by Rom Bates, pilgrim officer for Wexford. Mr Tweedale has in recent years dedicated himself to working with Journeying — an organisation that promotes the benefits of pilgrim walking on the ancient paths of Britain and Ireland. “We're reviving a pilgrimage route that goes from Ferns in County Wexford, which is the ancient capital of Ireland's Southeast, to Rosslare. The route will pass deeply historic and storied places such as Oulart, Oilgate, Ferrycarrig, and Our Lady’s Island,” said Mr Tweedale.

“People can then jump on the ferry at Rosslare and cross over to Fishguard, where they will walk down to St Davids on a wonderful coastal path. We are confident the transnational aspect of the walk will prove attractive and that the extra visitors will boost local businesses during quieter times of the year. There is a five-year plan drawn up with Wexford County Council to make this a significant tourism project for Southeast. In five years we expect to have an annual 4,000-5,000 on the path,” he added.

The Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way will be the principal legacy of the EU-funded Ancient Connections project, which has been developed under a partnership between Wexford and Pembrokeshire County Councils and the British Pilgrim Trust.

Commenting on the new path, Guy Hayward, chairman of the British Pilgrim Trust and team leader of the implementation group said: “The entire team is so excited about this project, creating an old route as new with all the infrastructure that a modern pilgrim needs. Although we are only in the early stage of the path development, I can already tell that we are going to create something very beautiful together that bridges both sides of the Celtic Sea, and something which so many will enjoy and find meaning through for generations to come.”