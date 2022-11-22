Meet the Clean Coasts Ocean Heroes who are making a difference in our waterways

Groups and individuals who have made a difference for our marine environment this year have been saluted at an awards ceremony.
Clean Coasts hosted the Ocean Hero Awards Ceremony and Ocean Talks to celebrate and thank the groups, individuals, communities, and businesses who, throughout the year, have done outstanding work to protect their local coastline and environment.
The awards, originally called the ‘Clean Coasts Merit Awards’, began in 2006, consisting then of only one category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year’. This year, Clean Coasts has chosen seven dedicated categories with a total of 28 groups, organisations and individuals shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each category. During the ceremony, the work and achievements of all 28 groups have been showcased and celebrated, and winners for each category were announced.
In addition to raising awareness about issues related to marine litter and relevant solution, this year the Clean Coasts programme put a particular focus on biodiversity, and this was reflected in the Ocean Talks, held on the same day.
Speakers included: Timothy Butter from Seasearch, Dave Wall from National Biodiversity Centre, Proinsias O’Tuama from East Cork Biodiversity Network, Mícheál Callaghan from Community Wetlands Forum and Martha Farrell from Maharees Conservation Association.
Keep Our Beaches Clean, County Mayo
Peter O’Donnell – Arranmore Island Clean Coasts, County Donegal
St Colmans Community College in County Cork
Gasoga Mara na Galtachta, County Galway
West Coast Surf Club, County Clare
Bettystown Tidy Towns, County Meath
Sean Ferguson, County Wexford
St Colman’s College & Clean Coasts Ballynamona in County Cork
Maharees Conservation Association CLG, County Kerry