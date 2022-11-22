Meet the Clean Coasts Ocean Heroes who are making a difference in our waterways

A big shout out to St Colman’s College and Clean Coasts Ballynamona in Cork
Left: Noah Limene, Keep Our Beaches Clean in Louisburgh, County Mayo; Top right: Claire Moynihan; Ana Juric; and Anna Farrell all TY student from St Coleman’s Community College, Cork winners of the Youth of the Year Award; and the Beach Clean Award; Bottom right: Aidan O’Connor; and Martha Hastings from Maharees Conservation Association CLG in Co. Kerry; winner of the Special Achievement Award at the Clean Coasts’ Ocean Hero Awards 2022. Pictures: Naoise Culhane

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 16:05
Caroline Delaney

Groups and individuals who have made a difference for our marine environment this year have been saluted at an awards ceremony. 

Clean Coasts hosted the Ocean Hero Awards Ceremony and Ocean Talks to celebrate and thank the groups, individuals, communities, and businesses who, throughout the year, have done outstanding work to protect their local coastline and environment.

The awards, originally called the ‘Clean Coasts Merit Awards’, began in 2006, consisting then of only one category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year’.    This year, Clean Coasts has chosen seven dedicated categories with a total of 28 groups, organisations and individuals shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each category. During the ceremony, the work and achievements of all 28 groups have been showcased and celebrated, and winners for each category were announced.

In addition to raising awareness about issues related to marine litter and relevant solution, this year the Clean Coasts programme put a particular focus on biodiversity, and this was reflected in the Ocean Talks, held on the same day.

Speakers included: Timothy Butter from Seasearch, Dave Wall from National Biodiversity Centre, Proinsias O’Tuama from East Cork Biodiversity Network, Mícheál Callaghan from Community Wetlands Forum and Martha Farrell from Maharees Conservation Association.

Group of the Year Award

Members of the Hastings family (from left) Angela; Niamh; Anne and Louise Hastings, of Keep Our Beaches Clean in Louisburgh, Co. Mayo who won the Group of the Year Award

Keep Our Beaches Clean, County Mayo

Individual of the Year Award

Peter O’Donnell – Arranmore Island Clean Coasts in Co. Donegal, winner of the Individual of the Year Award

Peter O’Donnell – Arranmore Island Clean Coasts, County Donegal

Youth of the Year Award

Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards: from left Claire Moynihan; Ana Juric; and Anna Farrell all TY student from St Coleman’s Community College, Cork winners of the Youth of the Year Award; and the Beach Clean Award at the Clean Coasts’ Ocean Hero Awards 2022

St Colmans Community College in County Cork

Gasoga Mara na Galtachta, County Galway

West Coast Surf Club, County Clare

Local Action Award

Bettystown Tidy Towns, County Meath

Campaigner of the Year Award

Sean Ferguson, County Wexford

Beach Clean Award

St Colman’s College & Clean Coasts Ballynamona in County Cork

Special Achievement Award

Aidan O’Connor; and Martha Hastings from Maharees Conservation Association CLG in Co. Kerry; winner of the Special Achievement Award at the Clean Coasts’ Ocean Hero Awards 2022

Maharees Conservation Association CLG, County Kerry

