Juanita Browne: Give some really wild Christmas gifts this year

If, unlike me, you’re an organised person, you’ve probably already begun to buy gifts for your friends and family. This year, it might be a nice idea to consider choosing some gifts from the ‘wild aisle’.

There are beautiful books, art, calendars, plants, as well as bird, bat and insect boxes to choose from, but the best shop you can buy from is one of the Irish wildlife NGO. That way you’re passing on a gift that helps wildlife while also helping to support an important conservation organisation. Lots of eNGOs, such as BirdWatch Ireland and the Irish Wildlife Trust, have online shops with lots of goodies to choose from. Here are just a few gift ideas:

Buy a gift membership

Buying someone a year’s subscription to a wildlife NGO is a really special gift. It allows them to learn all about that aspect of Ireland’s wildlife and to take part in events and outings. Many wildlife charities also produce their own magazine which is regularly posted to members, such as the award-winning ‘Irish Wildlife’ magazine published by the Irish Wildlife Trust. This is a brilliant way to support our underfunded wildlife charities.

Books

There are so many beautiful Irish wildlife books to choose from which can help both adults and small children hooked on nature. BirdWatch Ireland’s online shop has a wide variety of books to choose from, and their stock isn’t limited to bird titles. Bat Conservation Ireland also stocks some batty books for young and old.

Wildlife Art

We have some amazing wildlife artists in this country, from photographers to illustrators and masters in fine art.

George Karbus Photography

Prints from Clare-based underwater and landscape photographer, George Karbus, would make a stunning addition to any home

Robert Vaughan illustrations: Whinchat is an increasingly rare bird in Ireland — it can still be found in some wild flower meadows, as well as rough tussocky areas close to open pine woods. Original copy painted by hand, with watercolor technique on special paper for watercolor. Size: 46×34cm €285

Robert Vaughan is a wonderful artist who has worked on many wildlife books and also sells his prints

Shevaun Doherty botanical and nature art: White Tailed Bumblebee €120 Signed Limited Edition Print (run of 25) Size: 24 cm x 32 cm

Shevaun Doherty is a hugely talented insect and botanical artist

Wildboars and hay bales by Jacek Matysiak. This is a gallery-quality giclée art print on 100% cotton rag archival paper, printed with archival inks

or you may like to check out the quirky designs of Jacek Matysiak

From birdfeeders to binoculars

Gifting someone with a birdfeeder and some birdfood is a lovely way to get them started on this rewarding hobby. Bird food can be expensive, so starting someone off with a gift like this can be a really welcome treat. Instead of buying from a supermarket chain, why not buy directly from BirdWatch Ireland’s shop — a great way to support this very important conservation organisation. BirdWatch also sells binoculars and scopes to help your loved ones get up close and personal with their new friends.

Homes for birds, bats and bees

Learn About Bats t-shirt

You might also want to make a gift of a home for birds, bats, or bees. These are all very reasonably priced on BirdWatch Ireland’s sites and can be posted directly to your chosen recipient. Of course, you can also purchase your Christmas cards and 2023 calendars from a wildlife charity as well as hoodies and T-shirts.

Soft toys

BirdWatch Ireland offers a selection of gorgeous soft toys of various birds (including thrush, blackbird, cuckoo, etc), which make the bird’s call when squeezed. They’re really cute and would make a wonderful gift for a child.

Trees, shrubs and bulbs

Give a present of a native Irish tree or a pollinator-friendly tree, such as a fruit tree. Winter is the ideal time to plant bare-root trees, so it’s also the best time to buy cheap sturdy varieties that will do better in your garden than trees in pots.

Wildlife-friendly shrubs are also a great option. Many shrubs produce berries to feed birds and flowers to feed bees, and can be grown in pots or borders. If you want to choose a smaller gift, how about a nice pot and some bee-friendly bulbs and you could plant up yourself using peat-free compost.

If you want to buy a tree for someone who doesn’t have a garden, you could sponsor a tree with the Native Woodland Trust. This is a lovely way to remember a loved one who has passed away by dedicating a tree at one of the Trusts nature reserves.

By choosing wildlife-oriented gifts, you might just sow a seed and encourage a really positive new hobby and love for nature. And if you can buy from a conservation charity, you’ll be helping to support their vital work for Ireland’s wildlife, too!

BirdWatch Ireland

Bird food, wildlife boxes, books, tote bags, toys and much more: birdwatchireland.ie/shop

Irish Wildlife Trust

Christmas cards, clothing and books:

iwt.ie/our-shop/

Bat Conservation Ireland

Bbooks, clothes and more

batconservationireland.org/shop

Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

Memberships, books, clothing, or adopt a whale or dolphin

iwdg.ie/shop/

Native Woodland Trust

Gift a membership or sponsor a tree for a loved one

nativewoodlandtrust.ie/shop/sponsor-a-tree-2/