Donal Hickey: Warming up to the idea of solar energy

It’s a dull day in late October. The talk, ironically, is about generating electricity from the sun, prompting memories of meeting a man, who was away ahead of his time, many years ago.

In the 1980s, electrician Martin Murphy placed solar panels on the roof of his home, in Rathmore, County Kerry. I wrote a story in this newspaper about this rather unusual happening for the time, well before universal concerns about global warming, or the need to find renewable sources of energy.

Solar panels in Rathmore, County Kerry in 1985

Martin, who was electrical manager at the Cadbury factory, in Rathmore, aroused curiosity for the way he heated water for domestic use from the panels. “This is the way of the future and it can also save people money,’’ he assured us and anyone who wished to listen.

He died earlier this year, aged 91. And, though not a boastful man, he must have taken quiet satisfaction from his actions at least 35 years before that.

New houses being built with solar panels. Picture: Dan Linehan

Given our wet climate, the idea of making electricity from the sun’s rays was once treated by some as a joke. We have also been among the most difficult countries in relation to planning for panels. Now, obstacles are being removed and the target is to have a million panels installed.

Encouragingly, the Government is following the example of other EU countries by easing planning restrictions to entice people to take the solar option in energy production.

But Ireland is better known for wind and wave energy, so there’s a long way to go. Just 1% of our renewable energy is from the sun, according to the Sustainable Energy Authority, with wind producing 59% of our total renewable output.

A solar 'farm'

Progress in solar technology and cost reductions, however, now make it an attractive system for household electricity generation here. Even on overcast days, the technology still works, though at lower capacity.

Grants are available, with the number of solar applications doubling to 10,400 in the first eight months of this year. The escalating price of gas and oil is clearly fuelling this increase.

A report by Sidharth Josh and Paul Deane for the Irish Solar Energy Association says a typical house could save around €400 per year in electricity bills, and the solar system pays for itself in seven years.

EU policy aspires to all new residences having rooftop panels by 2029. Business and industry are likely to follow. Farmers can also make savings by generating their electricity from the sun.

Experts like UCC-based scientist Paul Deane believe solar power is set to play a far more significant role, along with other renewables, as the world focuses on achieving climate change targets.

A CLIMATE FRIENDLY WAY TO...

Heat our Homes Boilers run on gas or oil contribute to climate change.

Switching to electric heating systems, such as heat pumps, can reduce the emissions caused by heating your home.

You need a high level of insulation for a heat pump system to work efficiently.

Reduce your thermostat by a degree to reduce your energy use.

Fit thermostatic controls to your radiators.

Insulate your attic, and look at your windows and doors to see if you are losing heat through them. ...Read more