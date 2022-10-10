Increase in mountain rescues puts pressure on volunteers 

Descending from the summit of Carrauntoohil about 25 years ago, I had my ﬁrst encounter with a mountain accident. From the unforgiving heights of Primroses Ridge — the most challenging ridge on the mountain — came the successive three blasts of a whistle that indicated someone was in trouble. A climber had been hit by a rockfall and was unconscious.

This was clearly a job for a rescue team and, surprisingly for those times, a couple of our party possessed mobile phones that actually worked. Within a little over an hour, Kerry Mountain Rescue Team was on the scene and soon after, two of their members had ascended the unforgiving rocky ridge to reach the climbers. From here, they guided a helicopter that winched the climbers to safety and a full recovery in hospital. This constituted the ﬁrst ever successful airlift from the Northeast face of Carrauntoohil.

When we climbed Carrauntoohil in those days, we would park in Cronin’s Yard among maybe a half dozen other cars. Even on a busy weekend, you would meet relatively few people on the mountain, and most of these would be experienced and well-equipped. With fewer people having recourse to the uplands, and those who were, generally, knowing what they were about, accidents were rare and consequently rescue callouts relatively uncommon.

However, recent years have seen a rapid growth of footfall in upland areas. Cronin’s yard now has hundreds of cars parked there on busy weekends. The downside of all this is, however, that far more inexperienced and ill-prepared walkers are heading for our highest summits. Many are taking selfies in dramatic and exposed locations, which adds to the danger. In 2017, the Irish mountain rescue teams responded to 272 callouts that involved 154 injuries and 12 fatalities. In 2019, this figure rose to 330 callouts, with 188 injuries and 22 fatalities. Last year was the busiest ever with 408 callouts, 209 injuries and 21 fatalities.

And the busy times have continued in 2022. During the first three weeks of August, Mayo Mountain Rescue Team had eight call-outs to Croagh Patrick, while Dublin Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team was tasked four times in one two-day period.

These rescues are all based on an honourable tradition which dictates that mountaineers respond immediately and voluntarily to any fellow climber in difficulty. Much has changed in terms of equipment, search management, and climbing competencies since Ireland's mountain rescue services were set up around half a century ago. All rescuers are now qualified in remote emergency care, with ongoing first-aid training to maintain these skills. Each team is obliged to provide training in a wide range of skills such as casualty care, ropework, stretcher lowers, rescues by cableway, helicopter winching, search management, navigation and radio communication. One factor has, however, remained constant over the years: our mountain rescue service is provided on a volunteer basis, with members not even receiving travel expenses when using their own vehicles.

According to Mountain Rescue Ireland: "Any request for emergency assistance in the upland and mountainous areas on the island of Ireland is met by a volunteer response from one of the 11 mountain rescue teams that compose Mountain Rescue Ireland. These teams are on standby 24/7/365 to respond to requests for assistance and are tasked through the 999/112 emergency phone system.”

Increasing numbers of callouts are, however, now putting additional pressure on the rescue teams, since volunteers must immediately abandon family and work to spend anything up to 12 hours on the mountainside. While the situation has not yet reached a point where a rescue team could not respond when called upon, the pressure is undoubtedly mounting on the volunteers.

For Kerry Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) recent times have been highly demanding. In 2021, they had their busiest year and were called out 20 times during the first 20 days of August 2021, while they were called out seven times during two weeks in June this year.

According to PRO Colm Burke: “Slips, falls and lost parties accounted for the vast majority of incidents in 2021 with an unfortunately high percentage of serious injuries.”

Matt Joy of Southeast Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) echoes these sentiments. Having had its busiest ever year in 2021, with one day involving three callouts to widely separated mountain ranges, 2022 is shaping up at least as busy for SEMRA. According to Joy, the increasing number of incidents is putting great strain on the volunteers, who must juggle day jobs with family: “In the past, we were rarely called out during midweek, now it occurs reasonably regularly. Our area of operation is the largest for any rescue team, so volunteers may have to travel for up to two hours to reach an incident, which is both expensive and time-consuming. A succession of callouts makes it very difficult for the volunteers to keep on responding.”

So, what does he believe is the solution to the increasing pressure being placed on our mountain rescuers?

“We will always try to respond to a climber in distress, but there would be many fewer callouts if people followed some simple rules. This means wearing proper footwear, consulting the weather forecast and researching the intended route. Walkers should carry a map and compass they know how to use, have windproof, waterproof layers along with emergency food supplies and ensure that all group members have the required fitness for the route they are undertaking."

Alan Wallace is an experienced mountain rescuer with KMRT, who has been called to many serious accidents. He believes that climbers should keep in mind that a mountain rescuer's time is a finite resource; there are other demands such as work family and recreation. To get a stretcher safely down from high on Carrauntoohil is extremely labour-intensive. It takes a team of at least 20 volunteers many exhausting hours, while an even larger team is required at night. If two serious accidents were to happen at the same time, we might have to prioritise which casualty to evacuate first or call backup from other rescue teams. This would lead to a long delay."

Much of the pressure on mountain rescue teams arises, he believes, from the fact that many people overestimate their own ability while underestimating the mountains. “In Kerry, we have the highest mountains in Ireland, where even a small mistake can lead to major consequences. Walkers are placing far too much emphasis on reaching the highest points without first building up their experience on lower, less-challenging summits, which can be just as enjoyable. If people would undertake walks that are within their own ability, wear appropriate footwear and ensure they have a fully charged mobile to help pinpoint their exact location, the number of volunteer hours devoted to mountain rescue would be massively reduced.” * John G O’Dwyer’s latest book 50 Best Irish Walks — Easy to Moderate is available in bookshops nationwide and from currachbooks.com