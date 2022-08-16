Pathways: a new book looks at Cork's riverside wildlife from a multicultural perspective

Essays about the route between Marina Market and Blackrock Castle are part of a new collection in four languages as well as English versions
Emily McSweeney, Carrigaline cools off in the fountains at The Marina park in Cork during the recent hot weather. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 14:48
Mike McGrath Bryan

A new book of essays looks at the biodiversity of Cork's marine area from four different perspectives — and in four different languages.

Pathways, launching this Saturday with an event at Shandon's Living Commons garden, is described as "a multilingual collection of four essays that describe the experience of walking the route from Marina Market to Blackrock Castle".

Cork's Marina Market is a starting — or finish point — for a pleasant walk along the Marina to Blackrock Castle for many people
Cork's Marina Market is a starting — or finish point — for a pleasant walk along the Marina to Blackrock Castle for many people

The collection features essays by locally-based authors Fahmeda & Eshra Naheed (Urdu), Marta Correia (Portuguese), Ana Špehar (Croatian) and Pilar Miramontes Villarreal (Spanish) — all with English translations.

"Our writers represent Cork’s intercultural landscape," says project organiser, Joanna Dukkipati McCarthy. "Their diverse cultural and professional backgrounds are a gift to Cork. They are a group of mixed-level writers who enjoy sharing their thoughts about nature."

The writers were guided by author Cethan Leahy, who edited the collection, and who will be at the launch, alongside Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. Damian Boylan, and the authors, reading excerpts of their work.

  • Pathways launches at Living Commons, 107 Shandon St from 10:30am to noon on Saturday August 20, as part of Heritage Week 2022.

<p>David Attenborough, filming for Wild Isles series, next to Common puffins on Skomer Island, off the Pembrokeshire coast in Wales. Picture: Alex Board/Silverback Films/BBC/PA</p>

