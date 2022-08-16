Pathways: a new book looks at Cork's riverside wildlife from a multicultural perspective

A new book of essays looks at the biodiversity of Cork's marine area from four different perspectives — and in four different languages.
Pathways, launching this Saturday with an event at Shandon's Living Commons garden, is described as "a multilingual collection of four essays that describe the experience of walking the route from Marina Market to Blackrock Castle".
The collection features essays by locally-based authors Fahmeda & Eshra Naheed (Urdu), Marta Correia (Portuguese), Ana Špehar (Croatian) and Pilar Miramontes Villarreal (Spanish) — all with English translations.
"Our writers represent Cork’s intercultural landscape," says project organiser, Joanna Dukkipati McCarthy. "Their diverse cultural and professional backgrounds are a gift to Cork. They are a group of mixed-level writers who enjoy sharing their thoughts about nature."
The writers were guided by author Cethan Leahy, who edited the collection, and who will be at the launch, alongside Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr. Damian Boylan, and the authors, reading excerpts of their work.
- Pathways launches at Living Commons, 107 Shandon St from 10:30am to noon on Saturday August 20, as part of Heritage Week 2022.