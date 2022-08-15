Some of the most intense lightning shots from around the country 

The storm came after temperatures hitting 30 degrees 
Some of the most intense lightning shots from around the country 

Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 11:18
Sarah Cullen

After an almost week long heatwave, the weather broke last night with a thunderstorm raging all over Ireland.

Here are some of the coolest shots of the wild weather. 

And if you want to learn more, this tweet may be for you. 

