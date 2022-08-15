Some of the most intense lightning shots from around the country 

After an almost week long heatwave, the weather broke last night with a thunderstorm raging all over Ireland.
Here are some of the coolest shots of the wild weather.
A great shot of a lightning strike near Charleville a few minutes ago! Image: Uta W. pic.twitter.com/pttMY6mJAu— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) August 14, 2022
Lightning captured near Tramore tonight by Jimmy Coffey.— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 14, 2022
Heatwave comes to an end with a bang as forecast. pic.twitter.com/8KctBZN05A
Fab thunder and lightning over Ballyhooly Co.Cork @MetEireann @CarlowWeather pic.twitter.com/0sAUwOgkCf— Marc O'Sullivan (@SparkyScoops) August 14, 2022
The lightning just now over @KingJohnsCastle in Limerick. Even in slow mo the speed is incredible. Really shows off how the lightning can come from both the ground and the clouds. Love it #Limerick pic.twitter.com/7VaBnB5qjI— Owen Webb O Rourke (@OwenWebbORourke) August 14, 2022
WOW!!! The night sky lit up by the moon & an incredible lightning cloud over Galway Bay last night... 😯💯⚡🌕😍— Visit Galway (@visit_galway) August 14, 2022
📸 IG/ sielec
📍 Galway, Ireland #moon #moonrise #lightning #intracloud #storm #heatwave #divingtower #blackrock #salthill #galwaybay #galway #ireland #visitgalway pic.twitter.com/ZavEzwY5nM
Double CG lightning captured from Mullaghmore, Sligo overlooking Donegal Bay last night captured by Noel Keating Photography— Donegal Weather Channel (@DonegalWeatherC) August 15, 2022
Myself and Noel met up last night and with in minutes of arriving on location we had our first sparks. #thunderstorm #ireland #weather #sligo pic.twitter.com/V7xtCq8uOx
Some pictures from tonight’s lightning here in Lismore #Thunderstorm #thunder #lightning #rain #ireland pic.twitter.com/x2iKufCSeo— Will Cunningham (@wobbly7) August 14, 2022
Very active thunderstorm north on Nenagh @CarlowWeather pic.twitter.com/c1iffJpqfH— Trevor Murphy (@trevormurphy73) August 13, 2022
And if you want to learn more, this tweet may be for you.
For the lightening nerds. If you’ve never heard of it this map tracks lightening strikes in real time. We are glued to it. https://t.co/CHbgnWRq1S— Caitríona Redmond (@wholesomeIE) August 14, 2022