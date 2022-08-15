Thousands without power after night of thunderstorms

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power this morning following thunderstorms across the country.

Among the worst impacted is Limerick, with an outage impacting 1,200 customers in Ahane.

A national status orange thunderstorm warning ends at 9am.

However, Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Wicklow remain under an orange thunderstorm warning until 4pm this afternoon.

These areas can expect thunderstorm activity but due to the sporadic nature of the storms, not all areas will be affected.

There will be heavy downpours of rain and hail in places and there is a high chance of flooding in areas where heavy downpours occur.

Emer Flood of Met Éireann says that the arrival of the thunderstorms marks the end of the heatwave.

She said temperatures will be noticeably cooler today with highs of between 15C and 17C.

"There will be sunshine at times this week but it is definitely the end of our hot weather," said Ms Flood.

"You are looking at temperatures in the mid- to high-teens for the rest of the week, maybe reaching the low 20s locally at times."

Tonight, showers are expected to die out in the south leading to a mostly dry night with lowest temperatures between 10C to 14C.

Tuesday will be quite cloudy with scattered light showers though many areas will have a dry day.

The dry conditions will continue through Wednesday with cloud and sunny spells in the morning with more widespread hazy sunshine developing in the afternoon.

The rain will return once again on Thursday with a band of rain - which could turn heavy at times - crossing the country through the day.

This will be followed by scattered showers through the evening.