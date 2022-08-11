Juanita Browne: Wild Child Day is coming up — make your plans now 

August 20 is ‘Wild Child Day’ — this offers a huge range of wildlife events, workshops, talks and walks right across the country.

Now an integral part of National Heritage Week each year, this is the day that the organisers really try to encourage events specifically focused on helping children to explore nature. The funny thing is that most children really don’t need to ‘reconnect’ with nature because every child seems to have that innate curiosity and love for nature. It is perfectly natural for a small child to squeal in delight when it sees a pretty butterfly or finds a worm or a snail at the bottom of the garden. They naturally love exploring and discovering new things, and there’s nothing like their sense of wonder at any small detail of the natural world. We adults have a lot to learn from children! So this Wild Child Day is the perfect opportunity for you to go out and learn something new about nature or see a local park with new eyes.

Family Nature Scavenger Hunt

Join Wild Work at Myross House, Leap, County Cork, for a fun and challenging nature scavenger hunt. Scavenger hunts are a great way to get kids exploring and discovering the natural world. Places are limited and booking is essential. Email: info@wildwork.ie

Busy Bees

North Kildare Beekeepers Association will host an exhibition in Castletown’s biodiversity garden as well as offering a selection of outdoor games for children. Castletown House, Celbridge, Co Kildare (11am-4pm). To book, email: Castletown@opw.ie

Wild Child in the Poisoned Glen, Dunlewey, County Donegal

Josephine Kelly, will help the children to explore the secrets of the Poisoned Glen. See how the glaciers shaped the glen, learn about the insect-eating plants and hear all about the giants who fought and died here. 11am-12.30pm. Booking essential. Email: anearagail@gmail.com

Invasion of the Tree People

Rediscovery of trees in Kildare Town. Meet at Kildare Town community garden for a talk on the different trees in the town and a natural craft workshop, creating clay faces to bring them alive. 1-4pm. Booking essential. Email: kcgkildare@gmail.com.

Ecology For Children

Find beauty and magic in the mature woodlands of Strokestown Park. Find adventure on the park’s family-friendly woodland trail, and make music on their outdoor xylophone. Roam through lush woodlands, listen to the birds sing, and reflect at the peaceful ‘forest bathing stations’ set in the serene rural Roscommon landscape. The Woodland Trail at the National Famine Museum, Strokestown Park, Co Roscommon. 2-4pm. Email: info@strokestownpark.ie

Hands-on Biodiversity: A Series of Fun and Interactive Family Workshops Exploring the Aquatic Life of Lough Gill

Visit Parke's Castle OPW, Fivemilebourne, County Leitrim, on the shores of Lough Gill, for an interactive workshop for the whole family. Meet the bugs and fish that live in the lake and learn the simple steps we can take to preserve this natural resource. Hands-on activities include collecting invertebrates on the lake shore and a chance to meet and greet some of the lake’s fish. Wear suitable shoes and rain jackets.

August 20: 11.45am-1:30pm and 3pm-4:30pm;

August 21: 11.45am-1.30pm and 3-4.30pm

Further info: 0719164149 Email: parkescastle@opw.ie

Minibeasts of Mount Merrion

Join Nessa Darcy, a creative entomologist, in making an insect inventory of Deerpark, Mount Merrion, Dublin. Bring the whole family to take part in a bug hunting adventure in the wilds of the park. Halfway through the event, you will take your beetles, butterflies, shield bugs, wasps, hoverflies, woodlice, moths, or spiders to Mount Merrion Community Centre to identify them under the microscope, and contribute your records to the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s citizen science schemes. Places are limited and booking is essential

August 20, 10am-12pm and 1-3pm

This event is for children of all ages, who must be accompanied by their adults!

For more, email: info@nessadarcy.ie

Deer Park Wild Child

Explore the wildlife of woodland, lake and stream in Deer Park, Virginia, County Cavan. Kids will be offered the chance to 'look for minibeasts, talk about shy animals, check who is living underwater and become friends with trees'. The event is suitable for all ages. Children must be accompanied by adults. Wellies recommended.

August 20, 1-3.30pm

To book, email: goskawilkowska@yahoo.ie

August 20: IWDG.ie Irish Whale and Dolphin Group Whale Watch Ireland 2022

Whale Watch Ireland 2022

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group will host Whale Watch Ireland 2022 on Saturday, August, 20 between 2-4pm. This annual event comprises free and guided whale watches at local headlands or vantage points. These simultaneous land-based watches at 18 locations around the Irish coast provide IWDG researchers with a unique overview of whale and dolphin activity on the day; and as citizen scientists you can also play your part. While there are no guarantees of sightings, given reasonable weather you have a good chance of seeing some of the varied marine species that can be viewed locally. You should dress appropriately for the weather conditions on the day. Please note, there are no boats involved and no bookings necessary. There may be a short elevated walk from the meeting point to your watch site, so sensible footwear is recommended. You should bring binoculars, your sense of humour and refreshments, but leave your pets at home. This event is suitable for all ages. In the event of unsuitable weather your watch leader may decide to cancel your local event. So, if in doubt, please check in with your watch leader using the contact details provided 24-48 hours before the event. Further details on whale watch locations and leaders on iwdg.ie.

Land-based whale watch locations:

Bloody Foreland

Inishowen Head

Ramore Head

Bloody Bridge

Clogher Head

Howth Head

Bray Head

Greenore Point

Hook Head

Helvic Head

Knockadoon Head

Galley Head

Bolus Head

Clogher Head

Loop Head

Black Head

Annagh Head

Mullaghmore Head

heritageweek.ie

* Juanita Browne has written a number of wildlife books, including My First Book of Irish Animals and The Great Big Book of Irish Wildlife.