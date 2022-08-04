Hurray for new greenways and national cycle network 

As the holiday season peaks, it’s great to see thousands of cyclists and walkers discovering new greenways which are continuing to open around the country. City folk are also getting different insights into rural life.

These greenways, often built on disused railway lines, are hailed as an economic boost to struggling communities in out-of-the-way places, with bike hire, food outlets and accommodation providers all benefiting.

A family enjoys the scenery near Clonea, Dungarvan, on the Waterford Greenway which stretches from Waterford City all the way down to Dungarvan

But there’s a lot more to it than that. And it’s not all about tourism. The greenways are helping transform life for many other people who live permanently in these places. They’re also making these locations more attractive to settle in at a time when people are forsaking cities for places where they can work from home.

Apart from GAA clubs, many rural areas don’t offer much in the way of recreational facilities. But not everyone is into football or hurling, so greenways offer a useful and safe alternative for the activity-minded.

Many rural roads are no longer safe to walk, or cycle, on and now local people are being offered other options through greenways.

The Railway Viaduct at Kilmacthomas which is now part of the Waterford greenway. Picture: Dan Linehan.

Cycling on the Mayo and Waterford Greenways, I met local people along the way who were enjoying the facilities as much as tourists. Many can’t wait for the objection-delayed south Kerry Greenway to open, which promises to be the most scenic of them all, overlooking Dingle Bay. Again, the locals are sure to use it in large numbers.

It is also hoped that plans for a new County Cork greenway along the beautifully-wooded Blackwater valley will come to fruition. This would run from Mallow through Fermoy and onto Dungarvan where it would link up with the Waterford Greenway.

Jennifer Quinn and Laura Quinn on the Cork City to Passage West Greenway which reopened to the public in July after major renovation works. The greenway traces the route of the 19th century Cork, Blackrock and Passage Railway line. Picture: Darragh Kane

In Cork city, numbers of cyclists seem to be rising as more people discover that the fastest way to get around is by bike. A useful cycle map shows the best routes to destinations such as UCC, CIT and Kent Station. It takes only 20 minutes to cycle from the city centre to Mahon, with most of the route on the old Blackrock Railway Line Greenway.

The Cork City to Passage West Greenway has new access ramps, more than 2,000 new trees, CCTV and environmentally sensitive public lighting. Picture: Darragh Kane

Meanwhile, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has plans for an ambitious national cycle network (NCN), 3,500km that will criss-cross the country, connecting more than 200 villages, towns and cities.

The network will include cycling links to transport hubs, education and employment centres, leisure and tourist destinations.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has plans for an ambitious national cycle network (NCN), 3,500km that will criss-cross the country, connecting more than 200 villages, towns and cities: Darragh Kane

It’s all about encouraging people of all ages, urban and rural, to switch to cycling. As has been happening in Holland and Scandinavian countries for decades, the idea is to get people cycling on their everyday travels, connecting villages, towns and cities.

Existing greenways will be linked to new routes and work will continue on developing a Galway to Dublin route.